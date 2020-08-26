Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/24/2020

Marysville City Council met Monday. An update on the dog park was presented by Maureen Christ, along with several committee volunteers. Don Landoll and Landoll Corporation have committed to building a forty-foot walking bridge that would cross a ditch south of Jackson Street to the site between south Ninth and Tenth Streets. A bridge approach, abutments, and rock parking area would run around $15,000. Fencing and gates are anticipated to cost upwards of an additional $30,000. Use of volunteer labor, and other means of scaling back the size, with options to expand later were discussed. The group last year raised just over $3,000 at the Pony Express Match Day. A motion passed that the city would contribute up to $5,000, in a good faith effort to encourage additional public donations at the upcoming match day in September. The 7-1 decision had Kevin Throm voting no. He early in the conversation pointed out the city contribution budgeted for directional signs, including the dog park.

The sign project was mentioned later, as Diane Schroller asked if the council had voted funding, as was indicated in the Marysville Advocate. Council had discussed the proposal at a budget workshop, setting aside a budget of $35,000, which would fund a series of directional, and welcome signs to be located throughout town. Although added to the budget, formal approval has not been voted by the council, as they are awaiting more specific details.

Chip and seal projects on city streets are complete, and a milling and overlay project on a portion of south Sixth Street is the final major street project remaining this year. At a recent Airport Advisory Committee Meeting, a number of future projects were discussed. Work on the street and parking may be possible, and they are exploring adding an updated hanger, that could encourage demolition of some of the older, private hangers on city property. This may be a five-year project, with another long-term option of widening the runway to 75′ among top priorities as federal funds become available.

Two parties are reportedly interested in operating the Sport and Rec program, and talks continue. Mayoral appointments were approved, with Lynn Kracht filling the unexpired term of Jon Englert on Convention and Tourism Committee, and Rikki Beickman filling another seat on that board. Gary Howland will take a post on the Airport Advisory Board, currently held by Bud Schuette, and Dr. Randy Brown will fill another position.