Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.1 million grant to the North Central Regional Planning Commission in Beloit to help support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my role as chairman of the CJS subcommittee, I support the ongoing and critical mission of the EDA to assist the economic activity of our communities, especially during this pandemic,” said Sen. Moran. “This grant is an investment into small businesses in north central Kansas that support local jobs and provide invaluable resources to many communities in the region.”

“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This investment will provide small businesses in Kansas with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient regional economy for the future.”

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Kansas’ and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and EDA is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds in the North Central Regional Planning Commission to capitalize and administer an RLF that will serve coronavirus-impacted businesses in Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline, and Washington counties.”