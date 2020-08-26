90.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

By Derek Nester
Senator Jerry Moran

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Pre-Season Rankings Released

Derek Nester - 0
August 26, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting suffers 5-2 loss to Houston Dynamo

Derek Nester - 0
In the club's first home match at Children's Mercy Park since March 7, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City (5-2-0, 15 points) suffered a...
Read more
College Sports

Pooka Williams Jr. Named To 247Sports.com Top 50 Players in CFB

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named to the 247Sports.com top-50 player rankings in college football. Williams, a junior from...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announce multi-year agreement

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (August 24, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced a new multi-year media rights...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Exploring Options To Add Alternative Fall Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Director Bill Faflick sent a letter to member schools stating that the organization is exploring options...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.1 million grant to the North Central Regional Planning Commission in Beloit to help support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my role as chairman of the CJS subcommittee, I support the ongoing and critical mission of the EDA to assist the economic activity of our communities, especially during this pandemic,” said Sen. Moran. “This grant is an investment into small businesses in north central Kansas that support local jobs and provide invaluable resources to many communities in the region.”

“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This investment will provide small businesses in Kansas with the necessary capital to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient regional economy for the future.”

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Kansas’ and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and EDA is pleased to invest these CARES Act funds in the North Central Regional Planning Commission to capitalize and administer an RLF that will serve coronavirus-impacted businesses in Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline, and Washington counties.”

Previous articleMarysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/24/2020
Next articleNebraska DHHS Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures Extended Until Sept. 13

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Sen. Moran Announces $1.1 Million Grant to Support Kansas Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, (CJS) and Related Agencies – today announced...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hunting Guide Sentenced For Violating Migratory Bird Act During Hunt in Barton County

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years because he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Welcome To The Edge: K-State’s Business-Research-Talent Hub Gets a New Name

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University and the KSU Foundation announce the Edge Collaboration District at K-State, formerly known as the North Campus Corridor. This rebranding...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Teachers Could Owe Their Schools Thousands If They Quit Over Coronavirus Concerns

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas teachers that don’t feel safe going back to crowded hallways as schools reopen could take...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

What A Pending Football Game Says About COVID-19, The Fate Of Small Colleges And The Towns They Keep Alive

Derek Nester - 0
By Frank Morris - Kansas News Service There’s a lot riding on a Kickoff set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The Sterling College Warriors are...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Three Arrested In Greenwood County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
GREENWOOD COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Cloud Co. Community Music Ensembles Looking For Members

Derek Nester - 0
Cloud County Community College’s community music ensembles, under the direction of music instructor Chris Langsford, are accepting new members. The ensembles, Pep Band, Rolling Thunder...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nebraska DHHS Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures Extended Until Sept. 13

Derek Nester - 0
LINCOLN – Phase 3 directed health measures (DHMs) that are in effect until Aug. 31 are being extended through Sept. 13. A total of 66...
Read more