Demolition work began this week on the Blue Rapids City Swimming Pool, which will be replaced in its current location with a new facility.

The $1.8 million project will be funded in part through a grant of $743,000 from the state, and the balance through a half-cent city sales tax, which was approved by voters at the August Primary Election. The tax will run for a period of twenty years.

A new bathhouse will be built alongside the new pool.