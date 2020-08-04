Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/27/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:56 a.m. Austin Cline and Carol Hull of rural Frankfort were present to observe the meeting.

Chairman Barbara Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 07/20/20 meeting and approve the agenda for today’s meeting with the addition of Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineering at 10:15 a.m. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. presented the Board with Resolution #20-20-07-27-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas from a storm on the 26th day of July, 2020 that finds certain conditions have caused, or eminently threaten to cause wide-spread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in disaster proportion.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-07-27-1 as presented. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. reported that the SPARK committee met with Scot Loyd last week regarding his role in administering the SPARK dollars.

Commissioner Kickhaefer posed a question regarding the County Health Official. The County Health Official is appointed each year in January but as far back as we can determine there has been no compensation for this position. Dr. Ryan is the Marshall County appointed Health Official and he has been a significant resource for the County during this pandemic. The Board will continue discussions pertaining to compensation as they move forward in the budgeting process.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Don Bruna Construction, Inc, Marysville, KS

For machine hire

$7,672.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109105

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For Parts/labor alignment, steer tires #503F

$2,108.35-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109104

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed with the Board the bridge located on Sunflower road in Vermillion Township. The bridge is on the fracture critical inspection list, however, it is not accessible by road. The railroad tracks are closed on Sunflower Rd, therefore, the road does not go through from the East, the road is currently being farmed on the West, therefore, there is no access. Mr. Craig suggested that the Board consider permanently closing this bridge and vacating the road in the future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that he went to Lincoln, NE to look at 2 pickups to replace vehicles we just sold as surplus. There are (2) 2008 Chevy ¾ ton regular cab pickups at Gary Gross Truck & Accessories, Lincoln, NE with 80,000 miles on them. The asking price is $19,900 each. If we purchase both trucks the cost would be $38,800.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to authorize Pubic Works Administrator Mike Craig to purchase 2 – 2008 Chev ¾ ton regular cab pickups from Gary Gross Truck & Accessories in the amount of $38,800. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer and Commissioner Holle both received calls inquiring about mowing of the road sides. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that the mower has been in the shop but is back in commission now.

Road & Bridge department anticipates a couple more weeks on the Bison Rd bridge repair.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Special Counsel James Neeld phoned into the meeting. A general update from Mr. Neeld indicated that the majority of the work this past couple of weeks has been preparing and planning for the upcoming public meeting regarding the Irish Creek Windfarm. Mr. Neeld has received a preliminary Payment in Lieu of Tax document that will need to be discussed and responses in regards to placement of some turbines. Mr. Neeld feels that revised documents should be available some time next week after the public meeting.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 30 minutes at 9:33 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussion with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Special Counsel James Neeld (via phone) present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Dave Stump of Blue Rapids joined the meeting.

Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineering met with the Board. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also joined the meeting. The Board gave directive for Mr. Blair to be in contact with Special Counsel James Neeld to get started on the details of the road use agreement.

David Vermetten joined the meeting at 10:11 a.m.

The Board discussed the recent Governor Executive Order & the State Board of Education ruling on mask mandates for the start of school. County Counselor Jason Brinegar does not feel that this is a County decision but rather each local school district has the option to opt out of the Governor’s order and reopen schools as they see fit. County Counselor Jason Brinegar does feel that since we have a couple of school districts that touch other counties it would be in the best interest to collaborate with these counties to send a uniform message from both counties involved. Mr. Brinegar will make some contacts to see what area districts are doing and bring a recommendation back to the Board, either later this afternoon or next week.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve step raises at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman for Chad Vacha and Kevin Wagner from Corrections Officer (Probation) at $17.02/hr to Corrections Officer – 1 yr at $17.27/hr. effective August 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a step raise at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman for Dan Harlan from Deputy Sheriff – 4 yr at $19.75/hr to Deputy Sheriff – 5 yr at $20.00/hr. effective August 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to declare the 2016 Dodge Charger and the 2009 Ford Crown Victoria as surplus for Sheriff Ackerman to sell. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Gary Gross Truck & Accessories, Lincoln, NE

For Qty 2 – used 2008 Chev ¾ ton pickups

$38,800.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. #109106

Central Mechanical Construction, Manhattan, KS

For replace blower

$1,178.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6239

QuaranClean, Blue Springs, MO

For Qty 6 – 55 gallon drums hand sanitizer & 6 siphon pumps

$8,070.00-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6262

Pfizer, Inc., Boston, MA

For Private Vaccine

$9,898.90-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6168

Ellen Barber with MCP4G met with the Board to discuss the CDBG-CV grant applications. The City of Marysville and the City of Blue Rapids have applied and will be receiving funds through this block grant, therefore, the businesses that pre-qualified for reimbursement from those 2 cities will be disbursed from money they receive and not the County dollars. This leaves the County with 4 pre-qualified businesses eligible to receive money.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 11:30 a.m. to discuss confidential data relating to financial affairs or trade secretes of corporations, partnerships, trusts, and individual proprietorships in order to gather information with the Board, Ellen Barber and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to extend the executive session for 5 additional minutes at 11:40 a.m. for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to direct County Clerk Sandra Wilson per the recommendation of Ellen Barber to submit for payment to the CDBG-CV block grant an amount of $81,000. Unanimous

There will be a remaining balance of $52,000 of grant money available. The Board is not opposed to Mrs. Barber reopening the application process to see if any more businesses would qualify excluding Marysville or Blue Rapids businesses.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall made a call to Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane after some discussion regarding the Helvering Center being rented out for graduation parties, etc. The Board feels that if the building is being opened up to parties that we should start serving in-house meals again. The Board instructed Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to resume the in-house meals on August 3, 2020.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 12:27 p.m. to discuss non-elected personnel with the Board present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Dave Stump & Austin Cline visited with the Board regarding the proposed Irish Creek Windfarm. They feel as if the allotted 5 minutes time on the first Monday of every month is not a sufficient amount of time for the anti-windfarm patrons. The Board encouraged them to attend the August 5, 2020 public meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will be a panel of guest speakers who will be there to address questions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 1:10 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.