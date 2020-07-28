81.7 F
Riley County Issues Local Health Order No. 16

By Derek Nester

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today welcomed the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs...
Professional Sports

MLB: Marlins’ games postponed through Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
Orioles to Host Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore as Phillies-Yankees Series Postponed Major League Baseball announced today that all games on the Miami...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Executive Board: Fall Sports Will Begin As Scheduled

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their much anticipated board meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and decide when fall sports and...
Professional Sports

MLB: Tonight’s Marlins-Orioles & Phillies-Yankees Games Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 28, 2020) Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued Local Health Order No. 16 today. This order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 30 and will remain in effect until amended, superseded, or rescinded. With full community cooperation, this proactive public health Order No. 16 may minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Riley County community.
One of the biggest changes will be the time frame for the new order. Local Order 16 does not have an expiration date. It will remain in place until the data indicates that a change is needed. The safety measures are designed to be long-term solutions.
The new order provides opportunity for mass gatherings of greater than 50 individuals, but less than 2,000, through a permit process. Anyone who wishes to host an event or gathering of more than 50 people must fill out a request form at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/FormCenter/Health-Department-Forms-7/Request-for-an-Event-Larger-than-50-Peop-195 at least 14 days prior to the event. Strict safety measures will need to be in place for a gathering to be approved.
For the purpose of this order, regularly held church services are not considered to be events and are therefore exempt from this requirement.
Safety precautions for gatherings or events will include mandated social distancing, face coverings, and at least 1 person assigned to maintain enforcement of safety measures per every 50 participants. A committee including medical personnel, public officials, and representatives from the business community will evaluate the request and make recommendations for approval. Emergency Operations Center Command Staff will provide final approval of requests. No events or gatherings of more than 50 people will be allowed in Riley County without a mass gathering permit.
Large venues of more than 2,000 person capacity shall remain closed. This includes both indoor and outdoor venues.
Under Local Order 16, all restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only. This includes patios. Service or consumption of food or drinks at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited. Patrons who are waiting for tables may not sit at counter tops or wait inside the establishment.
All seated parties at bars and restaurants must be placed at least 6 feet apart from other seated parties. When that is not feasible, a barrier, such as plexiglass or other partition shall divide booths or tables. Buffet-style restaurants are still allowed to operate, but customers must sit at tables or booths to consume food or drinks. Dance floors, including but not limited to temporary spaces obtained by removing tables or other objects for the purpose to allow people to dance, shall be closed.
Bars and restaurants are still required to stop service by midnight and customers must clear the premises by 12:30 a.m. They are also required to continue screening each employee for symptoms prior to the start of each shift and be able to produce screening logs if asked by health department staff.
“Business requirements focus on bars and restaurants because those establishments are high-risk and are still a source of virus spread in the community,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We want to make it possible to functionally and practically social distance in a business that is designed to have people congregate close together, rather than be forced to shut those businesses down. We want to give them the opportunity to continue providing service in a way that also protects public health.”
RCHD staff will begin visually inspecting bars and restaurants for proper table spacing and compliance with other aspects of the order when they visit to check employee screening logs. The Riley County Police Department is available to assist if needed.
“We are planning to have conversations with business owners as they adjust to the new requirements,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup. “Education will be the best tool for enforcement at this time.”
Order 16 requires all businesses and locations to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019” at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html as well as industry-specific guidance from trade groups.
Read Local Health Order No. 16 at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/Archive.aspx?ADID=2758

Social distancing practices are strongly recommended:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Maintain at least 6-ft of distance.
  • Cover nose and mouth with a cloth mask in public situations, both indoors and outdoors, if it is difficult to maintain at least 6-ft of distance.
  • Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • People in high-risk categories are advised to continue taking extra precautions and to limit their contact with the public.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Some Vehicle Titling, Registration, and Renewals Near Deadlines

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – As the end of July approaches, deadlines near for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent vehicle purchases. The following information...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list. Florida as well as those countries with a...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Department of Commerce’s Third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair will be held today, Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday,...
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Announces 2020 Tour

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) 2020 Tour. This...
Kansas Headlines

Homicide investigation in Medicine Lodge

Derek Nester - 0
BARBER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Sports

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
