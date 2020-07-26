88 F
KNDY Local News

‘Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun’ Returns to Downtown Marysville

Marysville Chamber & Main Street event will feature a “Mask-arade” theme with food, drinks, shopping and fun!

By Derek Nester

Royals Get First Win Of 2020 Season In Extra Inning Affair at Cleveland

Derek Nester - 0
By Jeffrey Flanagan - Royals.com If right-hander Brady Singer is indeed part of the Royals’ future, that future could be very bright. Singer, 23, made his Major League...
OKC Thunder Forward Nader Suffers Concussion During Exhibition Game

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Abdel Nader sustained a concussion during last night’s 98-84 scrimmage victory against...
Kansas Adds Southern Illinois for Season Opener on Aug. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for its season-opener on Aug. 29, Kansas...
KSHSAA Provides Update On Fall Activities

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. - With the results of the Kansas State School Board of Education vote earlier today, the KSHSAA Executive Board met this afternoon....
Sporting Sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 To Reach MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City (4-1-0, 12 points) clinched progression to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi with a 2-0 victory over...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Grab your girlfriends and head downtown on Friday, August 21st for Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun! The fourth annual ladies’ night ‘squirrel crawl’, sponsored by Marysville Chamber & Main Street, will feature shopping, cocktails, food and fun all on Broadway! The event will run from 5:00-8:30. We are asking all participants be 21 & over!

This year’s Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun theme is “Mask-arade” – a cross between “Masquerade” and “Black Squirrels on Parade”. We want to encourage our participants to wear their face masks and shop safely together where social distancing may not be entirely possible, while still having a great time!

“I am in need of a girls night and know that a lot of other ladies are feeling the same way,” said Lori Snellings, Marysville Chamber & Main Street Board Member. “We can all get together, while being smart and responsible adults and have a wonderful evening in downtown Marysville. We know that people are still nervous, which is why we went with the Mask-arade theme and will be doing things a little bit differently to try and accommodate everyone!”

Marysville Chamber & Main Street will announce a list of locations on their Facebook page over the next few weeks. “The best night with the best deals in the best town!” said Laurie Kleinert, Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s Retail Committee Chair.

We will have 13 stops along our ‘squirrel crawl’. Our retailers will have some new arrivals to showcase, VIP shopping specials, and of course delicious food and drinks along the way.

“This is the first year I am able to attend Squirrel’s Just Wanna Have Fun!” said Kate Tommer, Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s Executive Director. “I can’t wait for the ladies to see what our businesses have to offer!”

The event will start with check-in at the Wagon Wheel from 5-6 pm. Participants can check-out between 8-8:30 pm at C’Est La Vie (across from Bite Me BBQ). Prizes will be awarded at 8:30. Anyone who does not wish to stay has to drop off their entries to be entered for the prizes. We will do our drawing live on Facebook, so those who have gone home won’t miss it! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, entertainment will not be provided this year.

Tickets are available at the Visitors Center at 101 N. 10th Street; PO Box 16. Tickets to the event are $15 each or a ticket/t-shirt package is $25, which includes a themed event t-shirt. The deadline to order an event t-shirt is Friday, August 14th!

For more information contact Marysville Chamber & MainStreet at the office (785) 562-3101 or email kate.marysvillecms@gmail.com.

56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total...
Milford Reservoir Blue-Green Algae Treatment Scheduled For July 28

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the U.S....
Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission Online Meeting August 4

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The 56th annual meeting of the Kansas–Oklahoma Arkansas River Commission will be held using internet meeting services on Tuesday, August 4,...
KDA Asks Public to Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to...
Kansas State Troopers Association Responds To KHP & Gov. Kelly’s Termination Of Two Majors

Derek Nester - 0
Press Release from the Kansas State Troopers Association. Related Story: Kansas Highway Patrol Announces Leadership Changes Today's surprise decision by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the...
Kansas K-12 Districts Can Start Class On Time After State Board Rejects Governor’s Order To Delay

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas’ elementary, middle and high schools will reopen for in-person instruction in August, despite Gov. Laura...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

Derek Nester - 0
By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
