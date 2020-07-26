‘Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun’ Returns to Downtown Marysville

Grab your girlfriends and head downtown on Friday, August 21st for Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun! The fourth annual ladies’ night ‘squirrel crawl’, sponsored by Marysville Chamber & Main Street, will feature shopping, cocktails, food and fun all on Broadway! The event will run from 5:00-8:30. We are asking all participants be 21 & over!

This year’s Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun theme is “Mask-arade” – a cross between “Masquerade” and “Black Squirrels on Parade”. We want to encourage our participants to wear their face masks and shop safely together where social distancing may not be entirely possible, while still having a great time!

“I am in need of a girls night and know that a lot of other ladies are feeling the same way,” said Lori Snellings, Marysville Chamber & Main Street Board Member. “We can all get together, while being smart and responsible adults and have a wonderful evening in downtown Marysville. We know that people are still nervous, which is why we went with the Mask-arade theme and will be doing things a little bit differently to try and accommodate everyone!”

Marysville Chamber & Main Street will announce a list of locations on their Facebook page over the next few weeks. “The best night with the best deals in the best town!” said Laurie Kleinert, Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s Retail Committee Chair.

We will have 13 stops along our ‘squirrel crawl’. Our retailers will have some new arrivals to showcase, VIP shopping specials, and of course delicious food and drinks along the way.

“This is the first year I am able to attend Squirrel’s Just Wanna Have Fun!” said Kate Tommer, Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s Executive Director. “I can’t wait for the ladies to see what our businesses have to offer!”

The event will start with check-in at the Wagon Wheel from 5-6 pm. Participants can check-out between 8-8:30 pm at C’Est La Vie (across from Bite Me BBQ). Prizes will be awarded at 8:30. Anyone who does not wish to stay has to drop off their entries to be entered for the prizes. We will do our drawing live on Facebook, so those who have gone home won’t miss it! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, entertainment will not be provided this year.

Tickets are available at the Visitors Center at 101 N. 10th Street; PO Box 16. Tickets to the event are $15 each or a ticket/t-shirt package is $25, which includes a themed event t-shirt. The deadline to order an event t-shirt is Friday, August 14th!

For more information contact Marysville Chamber & MainStreet at the office (785) 562-3101 or email kate.marysvillecms@gmail.com.