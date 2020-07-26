56 Kansas Cities and Counties to Receive Community Development Block Grants to Support Coronavirus Response

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly announced today a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 56 Kansas communities. A total of more than $7.2 million is being disbursed to assist communities affected by the pandemic and its economic effects.

“I’m pleased to announce this additional round of resources for our communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is vital assistance that will strengthen local economies, improve the lives of Kansas residents, and keep our economy open for business.”

These grants are available in two categories: Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages, and utilities. Meal Program grants can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks, or to support organizations providing meals for children impacted by the loss of school meal programs.

“This crisis is still happening, and communities throughout our state are still in need,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These CDBG-CV awards provide a way for these cities and counties to support our businesses, and our most vulnerable residents, as we rebuild our state’s economy.”

CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. CDBG-CV grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are designed to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of their residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.

The following communities are recipients of CDBG-CV awards.

Alma $132,000.00 Andover $132,000.00 Augusta $132,000.00 Barber County $110,000.00 Blue Rapids $132,000.00 Burlingame $132,000.00 Burlington $132,000.00 Caney $38,500.00 Cherryvale $167,000.00 Council Grove $132,000.00 Cowley County $132,000.00 Damar $38,500.00 Dickinson County $132,000.00 El Dorado $132,000.00 Ellis $168,000.00 Ellis County $132,000.00 Frontenac $132,000.00 Goddard $132,000.00 Greenwood County $167,000.00 Haysville $132,000.00 Highland $132,000.00 Hillsboro $132,000.00 Inman $132,000.00 Kingman County $132,000.00 LaCygne $22,000.00 Lindsborg $132,000.00 Lyndon $167,000.00 Madison $66,000.00 Mankato $132,000.00 Marion $167,000.00 Marysville $171,400.00 Medicine Lodge $114,400.00 Miami County $132,000.00 Norton County $173,600.00 Oakley $44,000.00 Osage City $173,600.00 Osawatomie $167,000.00 Overbrook $167,000.00 Peabody $88,000.00 Phillipsburg $167,000.00 Pottawatomie County $132,000.00 Rice County $132,000.00 Riley County $167,000.00 Rooks County $132,000.00 Rose Hill $66,000.00 Salina $169,200.00 Saline County $132,000.00 Scranton $125,400.00 Sedan $167,000.00 St. Francis $173,600.00 Stafford County $79,200.00 Stockton $132,000.00 Sumner County $138,600.00 Tonganoxie $59,400.00 Winchester $128,400.00 Yates Center $132,000.00

This second round of grant funding was made possible by the Department of Commerce receiving additional CARES Act funds. If a decision is made for another (third) round, information will be announced as it’s made available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv/.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, go to covid.ks.gov.