Kansas Highway Patrol Seeks Information On Injured Female Found in Ditch

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection with a female that fell from a vehicle that was found injured in a ditch on US-75 near the Nebraska state line around 11 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

The Patrol is asking if anyone noticed or observed the above RV towing a white Toyota passenger car, driving or stopped, between the hours of 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on US-75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at 785-296-3102.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases. There have been numerous instances with vehicles that have been successfully located, or information received thanks to help from our citizens. We thank you and truly appreciate any help you can provide.