Cloud County Community College Foundation Offering Fall Scholarships

In an effort to increase fall enrollment, the Cloud County Community College Foundation announced the availability of more than $90,000 in scholarships.

“We’ve already awarded more than $300,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year, and helped hundreds of incoming students,” said Heather Gennette, director of the Foundation. “With this additional money, we hope to assist even more students with their educational endeavors here at Cloud.”

The scholarships are available to all students – both those who have enrolled for the coming year and those who have not. To apply, visit www.cloud.edu, and click the “scholarships” link. The application is now open, and will close on September 1.­