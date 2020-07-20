90.4 F
Wichita
Monday, July 20, 2020
Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures

Ensures Kansans Kelly will do everything to protect health and safety of Kansas children, teachers

By Derek Nester

Second-half surge lifts Sporting to wild 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS is Back Tournament

July 17, 2020) -- Three second-half goals lifted Sporting Kansas City (3-1-0, 9 points) to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the nine-man Colorado...
Royals Players Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both...
New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire's decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network. Anchored by the...
Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-59 and shared the details for Executive Order #20-58. Executive Order #20-58 can only be signed if the Kansas Board of Education votes to approve her order. Executive Order #20-58 delays schools from beginning any student instruction from August through September 8. Executive Order #20-59 outlines mitigation procedures schools must take to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Kansas students and teachers.

“I will continue to use every resource and tool available to this administration to protect Kansans and keep our economy open for business, regardless of the political pushback,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The additional three weeks will provide schools time to work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies like masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer, while providing local districts time to thoroughly review the curriculum options from the State Board of Education to figure out what strategy is best for their district.”

“Putting nearly half a million kids and faculty in daily, large gatherings is the exact opposite of what health experts have urged us to do.”

Executive Order #20-58 will also include athletics and all other extracurricular activities.

Exceptions will be made for:

Students enrolled concurrently to receive college credit;
Enrollment of students for the 2020-2021 school year may occur in K-12 schools;
Screenings and evaluations of students to determine accommodations and placement needs for the 2020-2021 school year.

Executive Order #20-59 will mandate face coverings for all students, faculty, staff, vendors, and other visitors to public or private K-12 school buildings or facilities.

Exceptions will be made for:

Eating;
Activities that cannot be safely conducted with a mask or other face covering;
Children who are not students and are 5 years of age or under;
Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;
Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;
Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work.

The Executive Order will mandate six feet social distancing, except for in-person instruction in classrooms when masks or other face coverings are worn.

The order will also require hand sanitizer in all classrooms, and that all students and faculty must sanitize their hands no less than once every hour.

Finally, all individuals entering must have their temperatures checked before entering the building.

To view E.O. #20-58, click here.

To view E.O. #20-59, click here.

iNWS Alert

New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 7/20/2020 6:20 AM to 9:15 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Nemaha County, KS. More information.
iNWS Alert

New event. Flash Flood Warning from 7/20/2020 5:38 AM to 8:45 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
