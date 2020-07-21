87.9 F
KDNS Local News

Jewell County Announces 6th & 7th COVID-19 Positive Cases

By Derek Nester

MIAA To Delay the Start of All Sports Practices, Competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 20, 2020) - The MIAA and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic...
Royals RHP Jake Junis Placed on Injured List

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 20, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis has been placed on the Injured...
Second-half surge lifts Sporting to wild 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS is Back Tournament

July 17, 2020) -- Three second-half goals lifted Sporting Kansas City (3-1-0, 9 points) to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the nine-man Colorado...
Royals Players Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both...
New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire’s decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Jewell County Health Department received notification confirming our sixth and seventh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jewell County.

The sixth case involves a male in his 70’s and the seventh case is a male in his 30’s. Both are maintaining in home isolation and are stable at this time. Jewell County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individuals and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patients will be released.

If you are concerned you were a potential close contact of a COVID positive patient, meaning you were within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes, and you have not yet been notified by the health department, please quarantine in your home and notify Jewell County Health Department.

If you develop respiratory symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, or shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 please contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. Please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers and allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.

Now more than ever, it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The increase in cases in Kansas and Jewell County demonstrates how vital it is to take necessary precautions to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your cooperation and participation in keeping yourselves, your families, and your community safe and healthy.

Jewell County residents can stay informed by visiting the Jewell County Health Department Facebook page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or email C0VID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.

Kansas Highway Patrol Seeks Information On Injured Female Found in Ditch

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection with a female that fell from a vehicle...
AG Derek Schmidt Urges U.S. Senate To Expand State Authority To Fight Scams Against Medicaid Patients

TOPEKA – (July 21, 2020) – The most immediate action Congress could take to strengthen the fight against scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries is to...
Million Dollar Drug Money Launderer Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Missouri man who admitted to conspiring to launder more than $1 million in drug proceeds was sentenced Thursday to...
Kansas Governor Says Masks Are Non-Negotiable In Schools And Pleads For Delaying Classes

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Students, teachers and staff members at K-12 schools in Kansas will wear masks, use hand sanitizer...
Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures

TOPEKA—Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-59 and shared the details for Executive Order #20-58. Executive Order #20-58 can only be signed if...
Kansas Prisons Prepare For Possible Second Coronavirus Outbreak Behind Bars

By Nomin Ujiyediin - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — As an inmate at the Wichita Work Release Facility with only a few months left on...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Leadership Mitchell County Postpones 2020 Community Service Award Recipient Banquet

The Leadership Mitchell County Board has decided to postpone the upcoming 2020 Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of John and Pat...
