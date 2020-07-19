88.9 F
Kansas Headlines

Gray County Sheriff's Deputy Shot, Suspect Found Dead

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Second-half surge lifts Sporting to wild 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS is Back Tournament

Derek Nester - 0
July 17, 2020) -- Three second-half goals lifted Sporting Kansas City (3-1-0, 9 points) to a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the nine-man Colorado...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Players Dini and Tillo Test Positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 17, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo have both...
Read more
College Sports

New Hampshire at Kansas Football Game Canceled For September 5th

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The following is a statement regarding the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and New Hampshire's decision to suspend competition in Fall 2020. Statement...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs and Entercom Finalize Radio Network Broadcast Team for 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs and Entercom have announced the play-by-play broadcast team for the 2020 season on the 70-station Chiefs Radio Network. Anchored by the...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines - 0
Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

GRAY COUNTY – A Gray County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Saturday morning when responding to the report of a domestic dispute, and the suspect was later discovered dead inside the home.

On July 18, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the Gray County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). KBI agents, the High Risk Warrant Team and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:50 p.m., Friday, July 17, Gray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 609 E. Ave. A in Cimarron, Kan. after a domestic dispute was reported at the location. When they responded to the home, they observed two subjects exiting the residence. After questioning them, deputies became concerned for the safety of the homeowner still inside, 49-year-old Kevin Trahern.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, three deputies from the Gray County Sheriff’s Office entered the house to try to locate Trahern. They entered through the back door, and a deputy started down the basement stairs when Trahern fired shots through the basement door, striking the deputy three times. The deputy returned fire, and all deputies retreated to safety.

Deputies rendered aid to the injured deputy who had been shot in his legs and foot. EMS transported the deputy to Western Plains Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Following the shooting, a standoff at the residence ensued. Multiple agencies assisted including the KBI High Risk Warrant Team, the Dodge City Police Department tactical team, the Garden City Police Department tactical team, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officers entered the residence and found Trahern deceased inside, from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed. The KBI will conduct an independent and complete investigation into this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

