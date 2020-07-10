K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges for fiscal year 2021. The financial challenges are the direct result of the still evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 10, K-State President Richard Myers outlined steps the university is taking to reduce nearly $37 million in costs, including the administrative furloughs, terminating and eliminating positions, voluntary salary reductions, using cash reserves, and cutting operating expenses.

Coupled with the emergency furloughs the university administered in May and June, 1,868 employees will be affected. While the furloughs will provide the university with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions, Myers said these personnel actions come at a steep cost.

“These emergency and administrative furloughs have real-life consequences for our faculty and staff who are the heart of our university,” Myers said. “These are very difficult decisions to make.”

The length of each administrative furlough will vary by college and unit and have been determined by their leadership. The furloughs can begin on Aug. 9 and can be implemented throughout the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on June 15, 2021. They will take place in the College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension; College of Architecture, Planning & Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Health and Human Sciences; Division of Communications and Marketing; Office of International Programs; and the Office of the President.

K-State Human Capital Services is providing online assistance for employees affected by furloughs, including FAQ webpages for both emergency and administrative furloughed employees. Furloughed employees also can apply for emergency funds through the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund administered by the KSU Foundation.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” Myers said. “While more difficult decisions lie ahead, we must remember we are in this together and we will meet the challenge. We have to take care of ourselves, our families, our students, and our communities while maintaining and delivering our land-grant mission through teaching, research and extension/outreach.”