79.6 F
Wichita
Friday, July 10, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

By Derek Nester
Kansas State University

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
College Sports

Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges for fiscal year 2021. The financial challenges are the direct result of the still evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 10, K-State President Richard Myers outlined steps the university is taking to reduce nearly $37 million in costs, including the administrative furloughs, terminating and eliminating positions, voluntary salary reductions, using cash reserves, and cutting operating expenses.

Coupled with the emergency furloughs the university administered in May and June, 1,868 employees will be affected. While the furloughs will provide the university with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions, Myers said these personnel actions come at a steep cost.

“These emergency and administrative furloughs have real-life consequences for our faculty and staff who are the heart of our university,” Myers said. “These are very difficult decisions to make.”

The length of each administrative furlough will vary by college and unit and have been determined by their leadership. The furloughs can begin on Aug. 9 and can be implemented throughout the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on June 15, 2021. They will take place in the College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension; College of Architecture, Planning & Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Health and Human Sciences; Division of Communications and Marketing; Office of International Programs; and the Office of the President.

K-State Human Capital Services is providing online assistance for employees affected by furloughs, including FAQ webpages for both emergency and administrative furloughed employees. Furloughed employees also can apply for emergency funds through the #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund administered by the KSU Foundation.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” Myers said. “While more difficult decisions lie ahead, we must remember we are in this together and we will meet the challenge. We have to take care of ourselves, our families, our students, and our communities while maintaining and delivering our land-grant mission through teaching, research and extension/outreach.”

Previous articleAMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas
Next articleK-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Kansas Amber Alert for Olivia A. Jansen, missing from 4444 Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Age:...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Kansas Amber Alert for Olivia A. Jansen, missing from 4444 Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Age:...
Read more