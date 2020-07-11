Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits on a one-stop, convenient webpage.

“Kansas veterans contribute significantly to their communities, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service to our country,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Growing up in a military family, I know firsthand the sacrifices our servicemembers and their families make to keep us safe. We are proud to help Kansas veterans find careers in our state.”

Resources available to veterans on the site include, but are not limited to:

Employment resources

Veteran and family assistance

Education resources

Mental health support

In addition to veterans’ resources, the KanVet site also allows employers to take the Hire a Veteran Pledge to publicly show their commitment to the men and women who have defended our nation. This serves as a further demonstration of the state of Kansas’ commitment to providing support for veterans, as well as signifying the desire for veterans to remain in Kansas after their service.

“Ensuring that veterans can easily find careers in Kansas benefits both the servicemembers and the businesses in our state,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This is a group of high-quality leaders who are ready to work, and they come equipped with all of the skills employers are looking for. Keeping incredible people in our state and supplying Kansas companies with a qualified, dedicated workforce is a win for everyone involved.”

The site is live and can be viewed at kanvet.org.