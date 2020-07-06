Mitchell County Commission Issues Statement Regarding Face Coverings

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

At the weekly Mitchell County Commissioner meeting this morning it was decided the Mitchell County Board of Health will not place a resolution overriding Executive Order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings in public implemented by Governor Kelly on July 3rd, 2020. With that being said, due to enforcement limitations and a strong emphasis on the importance of personal accountability, it was furthermore decided Mitchell County will also not enforce the Executive Order.

The decisions made by the Mitchell County Board of Health does not come lightly, with understanding that further restrictions may be essential in the future based upon current events at that time. Additionally, the Board of Health does strongly recommend the use of masks while in public settings to assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masks remain to only be one piece of the puzzle, continuing with the recommendations of social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfecting highly used surfaces often, limiting non-essential travel, and so on are also critical to limit exposure and decrease risk for infection.

The Mitchell County Commissioners/ Board of Health does support businesses in our county that have chosen to make masks mandatory while in their facility. Many local businesses are strongly recommended or required to follow organizational guidance set forth and have worked meticulously to protect themselves and community members throughout the pandemic. As stated in previous press releases from the Mitchell County Health Department, please continue to proceed with patience and understanding in months to come.

Lastly, a significant rise in travel, events, and gatherings throughout Kansas have contributed to a noticeable increase in positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts in our state. Now, more than ever, it is important to remain steadfast in efforts to decrease the spread of infection. We would like to thank our community members for the tremendous efforts demonstrated in recent months and urge everyone to continue with the same diligence moving forward.