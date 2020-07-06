74.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Commission Issues Statement Regarding Face Coverings

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
Read more
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

At the weekly Mitchell County Commissioner meeting this morning it was decided the Mitchell County Board of Health will not place a resolution overriding Executive Order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings in public implemented by Governor Kelly on July 3rd, 2020. With that being said, due to enforcement limitations and a strong emphasis on the importance of personal accountability, it was furthermore decided Mitchell County will also not enforce the Executive Order.

The decisions made by the Mitchell County Board of Health does not come lightly, with understanding that further restrictions may be essential in the future based upon current events at that time. Additionally, the Board of Health does strongly recommend the use of masks while in public settings to assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masks remain to only be one piece of the puzzle, continuing with the recommendations of social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfecting highly used surfaces often, limiting non-essential travel, and so on are also critical to limit exposure and decrease risk for infection.

The Mitchell County Commissioners/ Board of Health does support businesses in our county that have chosen to make masks mandatory while in their facility. Many local businesses are strongly recommended or required to follow organizational guidance set forth and have worked meticulously to protect themselves and community members throughout the pandemic. As stated in previous press releases from the Mitchell County Health Department, please continue to proceed with patience and understanding in months to come.

Lastly, a significant rise in travel, events, and gatherings throughout Kansas have contributed to a noticeable increase in positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts in our state. Now, more than ever, it is important to remain steadfast in efforts to decrease the spread of infection. We would like to thank our community members for the tremendous efforts demonstrated in recent months and urge everyone to continue with the same diligence moving forward.

Previous articleKansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up
Next articleFlorida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders

Derek Nester - 0
GREAT BEND – (July 6, 2020) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Topeka City Employee Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man who works for the city of Topeka was indicted today on federal child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Sees Substantial Gains in Total Tax Collections Over Projections for June and Close of FY 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The State of Kansas saw a better-than-predicted close to Fiscal Year 2020. In June, the state’s total tax collections were up by $135.6 million...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders

Derek Nester - 0
GREAT BEND – (July 6, 2020) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years...
Read more