Kansas Headlines

Kansas Sees Substantial Gains in Total Tax Collections Over Projections for June and Close of FY 2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The State of Kansas saw a better-than-predicted close to Fiscal Year 2020. In June, the state’s total tax collections were up by $135.6 million or 22.3% more than estimated with $744.4 million collected. Compared to the same month last fiscal year, June tax collections were down by 4.8%. For FY 2020, total tax collections were up by $163.7 million or 2.4% more than estimated with collections of $7.0 billion; a 5.7% decrease from last year.

“Kansans have faced many challenges since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak – emotionally, physically, and financially,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While these numbers are encouraging, we must continue to make decisions that will keep our state on sound economic footing as we enter the next fiscal year.”

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be seen in April as the state was entering its fourth quarter. In addition, tax extensions were announced in March which moves money from FY 2020 to the next fiscal year. Approximately 300,000 individual income tax returns are still to be filed and paid by the July 15, 2020 deadline.

Individual income taxes were 13.2% or $41.1 million more than projected with $353.1 million collected. Those numbers are down 9.0% compared to the same month last year. Corporate income tax collections in June were $54.7 million; $33.7 million or 160.4% more than projected. These collections are down 19.4% compared to June of last fiscal year.

Retail sales and compensating use tax collections were both more than projected for the month and more than June of last fiscal year. Retail sales tax collections in June were $203.0 million; 21.5% or $36.0 million more than estimated. That’s an increase of 1.9% over last June. Compensating use taxes were $43.4 million; $10.4 million or 31.6% more than projected and an increase of 6.5% over last June. For FY 2020, retail sales tax collections performed 2.3% higher than expected with $2.4 billion collected; an increase of 0.7% over last fiscal year. Compensating use taxes for the fiscal year also performed 4.1% higher than expected with $479.1 million collected; a 10.9% increase from FY 2019.

Details found here.

Previous articleK-State Veterinarian Shares Tips On Making the Fourth Safer For Pets
Next articleA Topeka City Employee Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

A Topeka City Employee Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man who works for the city of Topeka was indicted today on federal child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Sees Substantial Gains in Total Tax Collections Over Projections for June and Close of FY 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The State of Kansas saw a better-than-predicted close to Fiscal Year 2020. In June, the state’s total tax collections were up by $135.6 million...
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinarian Shares Tips On Making the Fourth Safer For Pets

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Fourth of July may be a fun and noisy celebration for many people, but a Kansas State University veterinarian says that's not...
Kansas Headlines

KBI investigates officer involved shooting in Woodson County

Derek Nester - 0
WOODSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Neosho Falls, Kan. The Woodson...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Mandating Masks in Public Spaces

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today issued Executive Order #20-52 requiring that most Kansans must wear a mask while in public spaces, and in...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
