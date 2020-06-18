84.9 F
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988, only three federal executions have taken place

By Derek Nester

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Read more
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

By Dan Margolies – Kansas News Service

Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among four men scheduled to be put to death in the first federal executions scheduled to take place in 17 years.

The Justice Department announced this week that Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl in 1998, will be executed on July 15, and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl in 1999, will be executed on Aug. 28.

“The American people, acting through Congress and Presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a sentence of death,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a news release. “The four murderers whose executions are scheduled today have received full and fair proceedings under our Constitution and laws. We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes, and to the families left behind, to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Purkey, now 68, admitted to abducting Jennifer Long as she was walking home from high school, raping and murdering her in his Lansing, Kansas, home and then dismembering her body. A federal jury convicted him in 2003 of kidnapping resulting in a child’s death and he was sentenced to death. His execution was originally set for Dec. 13, but legal challenges delayed it.

Purkey was also convicted in state court of bludgeoning to death an 80-year-old woman with polio.

Nelson, now 45, in 2001 admitted to abducting Pamela Butler, who was rollerblading in front of her Kansas City, Kansas, home, raping her and strangling her with a wire. Her body was found in a wooded area in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Since the federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988, only three federal executions have taken place, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. One of them was of Timothy McVeigh, who was executed for his role in the 1995 terrorist bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

After a botched state execution in Oklahoma in 2014, President Barack Obama ordered a review of how the death penalty is applied in the U.S. The Trump administration ordered the resumption of executions last year.

The two other men scheduled to be executed are Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group who murdered an Arkansas family of three, including an 8-year-old girl; and Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people.

Lewis’ execution is scheduled for July 13. Honken’s is scheduled for July 17.

All four men will be given lethal injections of the single drug pentobarbital, the same procedure used to execute inmates in Missouri.

