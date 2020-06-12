68.8 F
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County To Move Into Phase Out Plan Monday

By Derek Nester

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Professional Sports

MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

As of Monday, June 15th Mitchell County will move out of the Phase 3 Plan and into the Phase Out Plan. The recommended changes occurring from Phase 3 to Phase Out are minimal, with the main component being there will no longer be a mass gathering size identified. With that being said, we continue to urge the community to proceed with caution and continue to do your part in preventing the spread of infection. The Mitchell County Phase Out Plan was developed following Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.

In addition to the transition from Phase 3 to Phase Out, there are a few reminders we would like to provide going forward:

• First, as a reminder the Mitchell County Health Department will no longer be providing individual press releases on all new Covid-19 cases in Mitchell County. With that being said, we will provide a press release if a situation warrants it, such as if an outbreak or cluster were to occur.

• Next, local governments retain authority to impose equal or more stringent restrictions as appropriate, except as to essential functions identified in the KEFF. While Mitchell County does not have any stronger restrictions than the state at this time, it may be a possibility in the future based upon the current situation. KDHE does continue to have travel restrictions, as identified in both the Phase 3 Plan and Phase Out Plan.

• Finally, businesses do possess the ability to impose stricter requirements, and we strongly encourage all business to follow the industry guidelines available at covid.ks.gov.

As the weather begins to warm up, events are being planned, and an increase in travel occurs, we want to again strongly encourage all Mitchell County residents to maintain social distancing when appropriate, continue hygiene protocols, and exercise additional caution when possible. Our community has thus far done a remarkable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is crucial we continue to do so moving forward.

The Mitchell County Health Department, Board of Health, and Health Officer will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily and will update as events occur. We again want to thank all the residents of Mitchell County, as we greatly appreciate the patience and diligence demonstrated in recent months.

 Websites to access further information:

 

