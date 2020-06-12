Mitchell County To Move Into Phase Out Plan Monday

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

As of Monday, June 15th Mitchell County will move out of the Phase 3 Plan and into the Phase Out Plan. The recommended changes occurring from Phase 3 to Phase Out are minimal, with the main component being there will no longer be a mass gathering size identified. With that being said, we continue to urge the community to proceed with caution and continue to do your part in preventing the spread of infection. The Mitchell County Phase Out Plan was developed following Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.

In addition to the transition from Phase 3 to Phase Out, there are a few reminders we would like to provide going forward:

• First, as a reminder the Mitchell County Health Department will no longer be providing individual press releases on all new Covid-19 cases in Mitchell County. With that being said, we will provide a press release if a situation warrants it, such as if an outbreak or cluster were to occur.

• Next, local governments retain authority to impose equal or more stringent restrictions as appropriate, except as to essential functions identified in the KEFF. While Mitchell County does not have any stronger restrictions than the state at this time, it may be a possibility in the future based upon the current situation. KDHE does continue to have travel restrictions, as identified in both the Phase 3 Plan and Phase Out Plan.

• Finally, businesses do possess the ability to impose stricter requirements, and we strongly encourage all business to follow the industry guidelines available at covid.ks.gov.

As the weather begins to warm up, events are being planned, and an increase in travel occurs, we want to again strongly encourage all Mitchell County residents to maintain social distancing when appropriate, continue hygiene protocols, and exercise additional caution when possible. Our community has thus far done a remarkable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is crucial we continue to do so moving forward.

The Mitchell County Health Department, Board of Health, and Health Officer will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily and will update as events occur. We again want to thank all the residents of Mitchell County, as we greatly appreciate the patience and diligence demonstrated in recent months.

