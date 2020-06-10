65.2 F
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas Files Third Lawsuit Alleging Antitrust Price-Fixing in Generic Drug Industry

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – (June 10, 2020) – Kansas has filed a third lawsuit stemming from its ongoing antitrust investigation into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.

The lawsuit, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States. The complaint names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. It seeks damages, civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market. The topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos, and solutions used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain, and allergies.

Between 2007 and 2014, three generic drug manufacturers – Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz) – sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products dispensed in the United States. The multistate investigation has uncovered comprehensive, direct evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products. The complaint alleges longstanding agreements among manufacturers to ensure a “fair share” of the market for each competitor, and to prevent “price erosion” due to competition.

The new complaint, brought by a coalition of 51 states and territories including Kansas, is the third to be filed in an ongoing, expanding investigation into generic drug price fixing. The first complaint, still pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2016 and now includes 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating with the attorneys general working group in that case. The second complaint, also pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint names 16 individual senior executive defendants. The states are currently preparing for trial on that complaint.

A copy of the complaint filed today is available at https://bit.ly/2YjIRWo.

