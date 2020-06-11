Washington Swimming Pool Opens June 11 With Guidelines

The Washington Pool will open Thursday, June 11, 2020, from noon to 4 pm.

For the remainder of June hours will be Monday through Thursday from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, and Friday – Sunday 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Adult swim will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Daily admission rates will be 0-2 FREE, 3-17 $2.00; 18+ $2.50. No passes will be sold this year.

The pool phone number is 785-541-1005.

• Patrons who are ill are asked to refrain from visiting City facilities.

• Patrons will be encouraged to engage in social distancing guidelines.

• Patrons are welcome to wear face masks per their own preference, and will not be provided by City of Washington. Face masks will NOT be allowed in the water.

• Hand sanitizer will be provided for use at some recreational facilities. In the absence of available hand sanitizer, visitors should be prepared to provide their own.

• No sunflower seeds or tobacco products will be permitted at any city recreational facility.

• Patrons will be required to shower prior to entering pool area.

• Lost and found items will not be retained at the end of the day.

• Water fountain will not be available for use.

• Each patron will be asked to provide their name, city of residence and a contact telephone number.

• Scheduling of pool parties must be requested at least one week in advance and approval will be subject to staff availability.

• Public swimming lessons will not be offered during the 2020 season.

• Enhanced sanitization guidelines will be implemented with consideration of CDC/KDHE guidelines.

• Seating/lounge chairs may be limited.

• There will be limited pre-packaged drinks and concession items available for sale in the concession stand. No food may be brought into the pool.

• Patrons may sit on their towels or bring in chairs for personal use only. Chairs are NOT allowed in the water.

• The pool hours will be posted and are subject to change. Please monitor the City of Washington Facebook page for specifics.

For questions, please contact Caroline Scoville, Recreation Director, at 785-325-2284.