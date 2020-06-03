78.2 F
KDNS Local News

Chautauqua Pool Opening Outlined By Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe

By Derek Nester

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for "Royals Playback," airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Chautauqua Swimming Pool is prepared to open on Tuesday, June 9th at 12:30 p.m. for the 2020 season.

A great deal of preparation has occurred to ensure the pool is as safe as possible and state guidance and Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) recommendations given the risk of COVID-19. See our YouTube video regarding the opening for more information. https://youtu.be/yn1B73zEC9o

Adjustments have been made to provide for six feet social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and the limited staffing due to the uncertainty of the pool opening due to the changing State of Kansas guidance.

To limit the number of people in the pool facility at any given time, three sessions have been set:

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and a family swim time from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a water walking session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Between these sessions all guests will need to exit the facility, extra cleaning will then occur.

For more info on how to create a profile and book a swim session view the following tutorials:

Create a Profile: https://youtu.be/Pd5YN4fGb3k

Schedule a Swim: https://youtu.be/Klz_eWFrH7o

• Water Walking is available from 5:30- 6:30 p.m.

• To comply with recommendations and due to limited staffing, only 75 spots are available for each session. The KRPA recommends 36 square feet per person to provide social distancing in pools. Chautauqua Swimming Pool has more than enough space to comply with this regulation (over 20,000 square feet). Due to limited amount of guards, we will adjust this as the season goes on to potentially facilitate more occupancy.

• All guests must reserve a time block online in advance https://cityofbeloit.getomnify.com/#!/schedules/2020-07-06

• Booking online reserves your spot at a particular session.

• Parental supervision is encouraged to ensure guests are complying with CDC guidelines while at the park.

• Cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been enhanced and follow CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations have been added for guest convenience at the pool entrance. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer.

• Guests should limit the number of personal items they bring into the park.

• Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed in their swimsuits. Before entering pools, all guests must rinse off with a “head to toe” shower.

• Lounge chairs will not be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

• All slides are open (dependent on staff availability)

• The Lazy River will only be available to water walking at this time.

• The concession stand will be open but only serving prepackaged food.

• Swimming lessons are currently not scheduled, as the season evolves and this becomes possible they may be scheduled.

• New signs have been installed to ensure spacing while standing in line and remind guests to avoid touching their faces and encourage other hygienic behaviors. If you or a member of your family is sick, you should not enter the park.

• At all times when the water park is open, at least one pool manager, is on duty. Other COVID-19 safety measures include the following:

• We will conduct daily health checks of staff at the beginning of their shifts.

• Maintain distancing and discourage gatherings between different groups.

• Exceptions to distancing include administering first aid, performing CPR, and evacuating the park in an emergency.

I recognize that some cities and areas have chosen to close their pools due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Some for financial reasons, others for staffing reasons, and still some for health concerns or some combination of factors. No matter, the decision has been tough for any community. Beloit staff have worked hard to develop a plan and a way to open, even if it is modified or not the norm for the 2020 season. We have worked closely to follow KRPA guidance as well as consult with our local health department to open as safely as possible. We ask that residents help by taking personal responsibility by screening their family and taking necessary precautions during these times. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we know this is not a normal pool season nor how we typically operate. Our main goal was to provide some sense of normalcy for this summer and we worked hard the last month to bring this to fruition.

Jason Rabe, City Manager

City of Beloit

