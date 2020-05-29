80.4 F
Wichita
Friday, May 29, 2020
KDNS Local News

Update On Mitchell County COVID-19 Restrictions

By Derek Nester

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Ubelaker Retires as Osborne High School AD

Dusty Deines - 0
Longtime Osborne High School Athletic Director Doug Ubelaker retired from that position at Monday's USD 392 board meeting.  Ubelaker spent 33 years as the...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

First and foremost, we would like to thank the Mitchell County community for their continued efforts and diligence put forth throughout the last few months. The tremendous actions demonstrated by our residents has shown true resilience and accountability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable population.
The Mitchell County Health Department and Health Officer, in consultation with the Board of Health, will no longer impose any restrictions on businesses or residents in Mitchell County effective June 1st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The current Phase 2 order for Mitchell County will remain in place until June 1st, at which time Mitchell County will strongly recommend businesses and individuals to follow the Mitchell County Phase 3 Plan with a mass gathering of no more than 90.

Mitchell County’s recommendations for businesses and individuals remain, as described by the following:

• Mass gatherings of no more than 90 individuals
• Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings
• Maintain 6-foot social distance
• Perform hand hygiene and disinfect highly used surfaces frequently
• Any individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home
• Minimize or avoid nonessential travel
• Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

As a reminder, businesses do possess the ability to impose stricter requirements. We strongly encourage all businesses to follow the industry guidelines, available at covid.ks.gov. Additionally, KDHE travel restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

We will continue with daily monitoring, with Mitchell County reserving the right to implement further restrictions if a surge of COVID-19 cases emerges. The decisions will be based on the situation at that time.

Again, we strongly recommend all businesses and individuals to follow the Mitchell County Phase 3 Plan as written. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for our community members to proceed with being accountable for our individual choices, mindful of our at-risk population, and continue to be as vigilant as we have been up to this point.

Websites to access further information:
https://Covid.ks.gov
https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
https://www.facebook.com/mitchellcountyhealthdepartment/
https://www.mitchellcountykansas.com/

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator
Mitchell County Health Department

