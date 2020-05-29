Update On Mitchell County COVID-19 Restrictions

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

First and foremost, we would like to thank the Mitchell County community for their continued efforts and diligence put forth throughout the last few months. The tremendous actions demonstrated by our residents has shown true resilience and accountability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable population.

The Mitchell County Health Department and Health Officer, in consultation with the Board of Health, will no longer impose any restrictions on businesses or residents in Mitchell County effective June 1st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The current Phase 2 order for Mitchell County will remain in place until June 1st, at which time Mitchell County will strongly recommend businesses and individuals to follow the Mitchell County Phase 3 Plan with a mass gathering of no more than 90.

Mitchell County’s recommendations for businesses and individuals remain, as described by the following:

• Mass gatherings of no more than 90 individuals

• Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings

• Maintain 6-foot social distance

• Perform hand hygiene and disinfect highly used surfaces frequently

• Any individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home

• Minimize or avoid nonessential travel

• Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

As a reminder, businesses do possess the ability to impose stricter requirements. We strongly encourage all businesses to follow the industry guidelines, available at covid.ks.gov. Additionally, KDHE travel restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

We will continue with daily monitoring, with Mitchell County reserving the right to implement further restrictions if a surge of COVID-19 cases emerges. The decisions will be based on the situation at that time.

Again, we strongly recommend all businesses and individuals to follow the Mitchell County Phase 3 Plan as written. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for our community members to proceed with being accountable for our individual choices, mindful of our at-risk population, and continue to be as vigilant as we have been up to this point.

Websites to access further information:

• https://Covid.ks.gov

• https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

• https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

• https://www.facebook.com/mitchellcountyhealthdepartment/

• https://www.mitchellcountykansas.com/

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department