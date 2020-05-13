Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died on Tuesday, May 12, due to complications from COVID-19. This is the second staff member death related to the virus.

The staff member was a male over the age of 50 with nearly 20 years of dedication to KDOC. He served in various roles throughout his tenure, most recently as a Corrections Supervisor I.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” Zmuda said. “We are devastated and extend our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of this dedicated public servant.”

The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.

“This virus has shaken our state to its core,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our corrections personnel have been invaluable during this pandemic. I extend my sympathies to his family and my sincerest thanks to the many who put themselves in harm’s way each and every day in service to others.”

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

