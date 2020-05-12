49.7 F
KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

By Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from the list: Colorado and Louisiana. This includes removal of the specific Colorado counties listed previously. This is effective for persons returning today, May 12, and moving forward.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

Traveled to:

• Maryland on or after May 12.

• Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30.

• Connecticut on or after April 6.

• Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

• New York on or after March 15.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

• People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

• People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Please note these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic. Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meatpacking supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans. While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue.

KDHE encourages facilities to ensure they have updated their Emergency Preparedness Plans and implement protocols to ensure that no employee comes to work symptomatic.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

