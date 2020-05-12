Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died on Monday, May 11, due to complications from COVID-19. This is the first staff member death related to the virus.

The staff member was a male over the age of 60 with more than 30 years of dedication to KDOC. He served in various roles throughout his tenure, most recently as a Corrections Supervisor I.

“Our staff put themselves on the frontlines every day, but especially during this pandemic,” Zmuda said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and to those who worked alongside him for so many years. This is an extremely sad day and one that we hoped would never come.”

The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.

“The dedication that our Kansas public servants have shown during this pandemic is commendable,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are extremely saddened by the news of this passing and I extend my condolences to both his family and those who worked alongside him.”

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.