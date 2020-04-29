Governor Laura Kelly To Issue New Disaster Declaration, Reissue Executive Orders

As part of her administration’s ongoing efforts to protect Kansans’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday Governor Laura Kelly will issue a new disaster declaration to replace the current declaration. The current declaration will expire Friday, May 1.

The new declaration is necessary to maintain the governor’s emergency authority granted by the Kansas Emergency Management Act, extend all COVID-19 related Executive Orders and retain critical federal funding and other support through FEMA and the Department of Defense.

“It is clear the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas are going to last for the foreseeable future,” Governor Kelly said. “This new declaration will allow my administration to keep intact important state emergency measures and enable essential federal support to continue.”

The new declaration will be in effect April 30 through May 14, at which point the State Finance Council can extend it for 30 additional days. Further extensions must be accomplished by concurrent resolution of the Legislature.

The governor also will issue a new Executive Order that will re-issue the orders listed below. Each will expire on May 31, or when the new emergency declaration expires, whichever is earlier. Certain other orders (such as the statewide stay-home order and mass gathering order) will expire as noted below.