2020 Heartland Stampede Concert Canceled Due To COVID-19

Dear Stampede Fans,
Thank you for what has been more patience than we planned on asking of you.
We have watched as the COVID crisis has spread throughout the world, impacting people of all walks of life. Initially we had hoped that we could weather this storm and that Stampede fans would be ready to celebrate the end of social distancing at our festival. This was perhaps wishful thinking, as very few would have predicted how rapidly our world would unravel.
We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the 2020 Heartland Stampede Music Festival. From the bottom of our hearts, we are sorry for keeping your hopes up that we could make it happen. Every effort was made for a possible reschedule date, but dates and artists were not available. This is not the course of action we want to take, however with the new government COVID19 recovery measures indicating mass gatherings will not be permitted, and in times of unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option.
Heartland Stampede Music Festival will take place in June 24, 25, 26, 2021. All customers who purchased festival tickets through Heartland Stampede will receive an email with details about transferring their tickets to the 2021 event or requesting a refund.
We thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to producing a fantastic festival for you in 2021. Please stay healthy, stay mentally connected and although physically apart, please remember we are all in this fight together!
With love and appreciation,
Team Stampede
TICKET ROLLOVER AND REFUND INFORMATION
-
June 24, 25, 26 2021 – are the 2021 Festival dates
-
You may access the refund/transfer form to make your selection until May 31st, 2020. After this date, all remaining orders will be automatically transferred to Heartland Stampede 2021.
-
Ticket refunds and transfers will be processed as they are received.
-
Refunds and transfers may take up to 7-14 business days to process. You will receive an email confirmation when your order transfer/cancellation has been completed. Please allow 3-5 business days after order cancellation for the refund to post to your account.
-
All ticket prices and fees will be refunded on cancelled orders.
-
All ticket prices and fees will be honored and transferred over to Heartland Stampede 2021 on roll over orders.
-
Once refunded, orders cannot be reinstated.
-
Once transferred to Heartland Stampede 2021, orders cannot be canceled and/or refunded.
-
Transferred Tickets will have the same seats and/or campsite for next year’s event.
-
Refunds can only be issued to the card used on the original transaction. If the credit card used is no longer active, lost, compromised etc. the funds may reroute to the bank account that the card is associated with, or you may be prompted for further information to validate the original card to receive a refund. If the account itself is closed, please contact your bank as they should have your refund.
-
If you have multiple orders, then you must complete one form per order.
-
Partial refunds and transfers are not available, you can only refund or transfer your entire order.
-
If your order was on a payment plan and you choose to transfer your order to 2021, payments will resume in June.
-
To verify the specifics of your order, please log in to your account and view the order information.
-
Only primary ticket purchasers will receive a refund. If you did not purchase your ticket directly through the official Heartland Stampede website, please contact the person/party you purchased your ticket through.
-
The lineup for 2021 will be announced in the fall. We cannot guarantee the lineup will be the same, however we are working on getting as many artists from the 2020 lineup to return in 2021.
-
If you are a vendor – you can request a refund or rollover your fees to 2021 also, Please use the same form for vendor requests. If you choose to receive a refund – you must reapply for 2021 when applications are available.
This process takes time and all parties involved are working incredibly hard to expedite the process to ensure everyone entitled to a refund receives it as quickly as possible.
For ticketing inquiries, please contact Festival Ticketing Support by emailing support@festivalticketing.com.
Ticketing support 855-279-6808
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM MST (Arizona Time).
Thank you for your patience and support. We’ll see you in 2021!