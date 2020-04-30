2020 Heartland Stampede Concert Canceled Due To COVID-19

Dear Stampede Fans,

​Thank you for what has been more patience than we planned on asking of you.

We have watched as the COVID crisis has spread throughout the world, impacting people of all walks of life. Initially we had hoped that we could weather this storm and that Stampede fans would be ready to celebrate the end of social distancing at our festival. This was perhaps wishful thinking, as very few would have predicted how rapidly our world would unravel.

We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the 2020 Heartland Stampede Music Festival. From the bottom of our hearts, we are sorry for keeping your hopes up that we could make it happen. Every effort was made for a possible reschedule date, but dates and artists were not available. This is not the course of action we want to take, however with the new government COVID19 recovery measures indicating mass gatherings will not be permitted, and in times of unprecedented uncertainty, this is now our only viable option.

Heartland Stampede Music Festival will take place in June 24, 25, 26, 2021. All customers who purchased festival tickets through Heartland Stampede will receive an email with details about transferring their tickets to the 2021 event or requesting a refund.

​We thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to producing a fantastic festival for you in 2021. Please stay healthy, stay mentally connected and although physically apart, please remember we are all in this fight together!

With love and appreciation,

Team Stampede

TICKET ROLLOVER AND REFUND INFORMATION