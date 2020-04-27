West Wichita Shooting Takes Life Of Former Beloit Wrestler

A shooting Thursday in Wichita took the life of a former Beloit High School State Champion wrestler.

According to media reports, the shooting took place approximately 7 p.m. in the 200 block of North Charles. When Wichita Police arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Blake Mayes with a gunshot wound to his body.

Mayes was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Mayes was a State Wrestling Champion at 152 pounds in 2008 for the Beloit Trojans.

Following an investigation, Police report the incident wasn’t random, and immediately began searching for three suspects.

On Saturday, 51-year-old William Moore was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and domestic battery. Also arrested Saturday in Topeka was 36-year-old Bobbie Williams-Cox on felony murder charges.

Police are still searching for the third suspect, 28-year-old Jesse Sweeney of Wichita.

Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of Jesse Sweeney are asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4407 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.