Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/20/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:40 a.m. The meeting is being streamed live on Marshall County Clerk & Election Facebook page.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the amended agenda and the April 13, 2020 minutes as presented. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported that she met with Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr., County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Public Health Office Dr. Ryan (via phone) last week to discuss the reopening plans for the County. It was recommended tO reopen in phases and the Board will work on what this plan might look like in the upcoming weeks.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He received the following 2 bids for the 81 miscellaneous tubes and 29 bands:

J & J – Hutchinson $56,526.14

Welborn Sales – Salina $49,915.35

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to accept the low bid from Welborn Sales of Salina, KS in the amount of $49,915.35 for 81 miscellaneous tubes and 29 bands. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 81 pc metal pipe & 29 bands

$49,915.35-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109058

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he received a call regarding a tube on Bison Road just West of 4th Road in Herkimer Township. Mr. Craig is unsure if this structure is County responsibility or Township responsibility. The criteria for County maintenance is 25 square foot or greater.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented an agreement No. 82-20 to the Board between KDOT and Marshall County for a county bridge project wherein KDOT will pay 90% of the actual cost of the bridge construction. The County will pay the full cost and will submit for reimbursement from KDOT on the bridge structure located on West River Road in Section 12 of Waterville Township.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve and sign the agreement between KDOT & Marshall County for 90/10 replacement cost of the above mentioned bridge in Section 12 of Waterville Township. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:10 a.m. at the request of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to discuss nonelected personnel with the Board and Mr. Craig present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a step raise for Don Tryon from Public Works Laborer at $17.05/hour to Public Works Operator at $17.55/hour effective May 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that Fred Cohorst, Recycling Coordinator was involved in an accident last week. The recycling truck is a total loss. Recycling can temporarily use the truck from the bridge crew but will need to think about a replacement in the near future.

Commissioner Bramhall has been asked when the County anticipates opening the Landfill back up to the public. The Board understands the need for reopening, however, wish to continue keeping the safety of the employees and the public in mind when deciding on the reopening procedures and timeline.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar called in for his weekly phone appointment. The Board asked him the status of updating the current handbook. As a KCAMP member, the County has access to help with this process. County Clerk Sandra Wilson or Human Resources Officer Sammi Jackson will reach out to KCAMP to get this process started.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that he completed the initial phone call with Grain Belt regarding the road use agreement and has a template for said agreement. He will continue to keep the Board updated on the progress.

Commissioner Holle asked when the Board would be opening the sealed bids for the tax sale properties. This will be done at the May 11th Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Leslie Jeter, Emergency Management Clerk presented the Board with a bid from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $2,329.48 for a new computer.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the bid from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $2,329.48 for purchase and set up of a new computer for Emergency Management. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Title VI Civil Rights Plan for Kansas Adjutant General’s Department Federal Grant Subrecipients Non-Discrimination Policy. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Transport

$1,275.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. 36229

Phoenix Casting & Machining, Inc., Juniata, NE

For Grave markers

$1,804.64-General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6225

Aumentum Technologies

For Set up configuration & migration of IBM Server

$3,720.00-Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6227

Sirius Computer Solutions

For IBM Server – AS400

$26,114.12-Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6226

Northeast KS Area Agency on Aging. Hiawatha, KS

For 2020 Admin Match

$2,164.00-Agency on Aging Admin Match Fund-P.O. #6228

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Lap top, monitor, dock, Microsoft, equipment & set up

$2,329.48-Emerg Mgmt Equipment Fund-P.O. #6138

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present the quarterly investment report for quarter ending March 31, 2020. She informed the Board that interest rates have drastically dropped and she moved the funds from the Kansas Investment Pool back to the County checking account for a better interest rate.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker voiced concerns regarding the decrease in revenue in the motor vehicle budget due to the COVID-19 precautions and the extended deadlines for renewing tags and drivers licenses. She is trying to be proactive in setting a plan for when the County opens back up for business all while preparing for the number of people needing services but still practicing social distancing. May 10th is the deadline for the second half of 2019 taxes to be paid and this deadline has not been extended. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker recommended that going forward we look into and continue with a permanent drop box on the exterior of the building. This has really worked well and will continue to allow patrons the ability to conduct business in that way.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker also recommended that when and if the County looks into changing tax software that we get presentations from several vendors and talk with the counties they are in to see what would best meet our needs.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker is in receipt of an ACH stimulus check from Health & Human Services and is working with the different departments to determine where these funds should be directed.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson forwarded a 2021 proactive budget email to the Commissioners from Scot Loyd with Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd to start thinking about the upcoming budget process and the impact COVID-19 might have on this process. Commissioner Kickhaefer requested that we set up a phone conference with Mr. Loyd during the Monday, April 27, 2020 meeting to discuss the 2021 budget process.

Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions phoned into the Board meeting to discuss the maintenance contract. Included in the maintenance agreement is the 24 hour monitoring of the servers. There has been some concern in the Health Department regarding HIPAA violation if the IT company has unrestricted access to the system and files. Craig informed the Board that they have checked with their attorney and felt that if Network Computer Solutions and the Marshall County Health Department entered into a Business Associate Agreement that both parties would be protected under the HIPAA laws. Mr. Kilbourn just wanted the County to know that they are paying for a service at the Health Department that is not being done. Commissioner Kickhaefer asked if NCS could send a copy of that BAA to County Counselor Jason Brinegar for review.

Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions also stated they are implementing a new feature with the wireless that will also help boost social media presence with a Facebook page. By implementing this, the guest wireless access at the courthouse will be asked to “check in” with the Marshall County Clerk and Election Facebook page to gain access to the wireless. There is no additional charge for this service and it might increase traffic and awareness for the County.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Larry Blanke of Bremen, KS for the construction of a new 36’ x 24’ ag equipment building. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Medical Records Supervisor Mary Weeks met with the Board to discuss the concerns regarding Network Computer Solutions access to the server. The Health Department is not opposed to NCS accessing the server, they just want to be advised prior and be allowed to grant access to remoting in. County Counselor Jason Brinegar was called to participate in the discussions. He felt that a Business Associate Agreement should ease the concerns for the Health Department regarding HIPAA violation. He will review the Business Associate Agreement and give the Board a recommendation at the next regularly scheduled meeting. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Medical Records Supervisor Mary Weeks will be included in the discussion next week.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:04 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.