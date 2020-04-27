Two Rock Hills FBLA Members Ear Top National Awards

Rock Hills Senior Katie Reinert has earned the top Business Achievement Award, the America award.

In order to achieve this award, Reinert had to earn the previous three levels during her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and then complete 20 different projects/tasks this year. She is just the second Rock Hills member to earn this award since the program was started and will receive her pin this summer after being recognized at the virtual National Leadership Conference.

Senior Sam Underwood will also be recognized during the National Leadership Conference for earning the 500+ hour “Achievement” community service award. Underwood is the first member of the Rock Hills chapter to earn the award which is based on accumulated hours of community service since freshman year.