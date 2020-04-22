Z-96.3 To Broadcast More Classic KU Games

By
Derek Nester
-

Z-96.3 The Lake will rebroadcast some classic Kansas Jayhawk games over the next couple of weeks. Catch the replay schedule below.

Saturday, April 25th
2008 Big 12 Title Game:
7 p.m. KU vs Texas Men’s Basketball

Sunday, April 26th
2012 Border War:
7 p.m. KU vs Missouri Men’s Basketball

Saturday, May 2nd
2016 Classic
7 p.m. KU vs OU Men’s Basketball (Triple OT Thriller!)

Sunday, May 3rd
2008 Orange Bowl
7 p.m. KU vs Virginia Tech Football

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR