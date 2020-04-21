COVID-19 Update From The Mitchell County Health Department

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 throughout Kansas, we felt it important to discuss what an outbreak is and how it is affecting multiple Kansas counties.

An outbreak occurs when there is an incidence of disease greater than what is expected for a particular time or place, such as in a community or county. Multiple counties in Kansas have experienced an outbreak, including care facilities, private businesses, and as a result of church gatherings. Due to the multiple outbreaks occurring in Kansas and Nebraska, additional counties have now been added to Mitchell County’s travel restriction list.

Per the most recent travel restriction order put into effect on April 21st, 2020, a mandatory 14-day home quarantine will be in place for the following:

To individuals who have traveled to areas identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Kansas: Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Coffey, Shawnee, Ford, and Lyon. Individuals who have traveled to the following counties in Nebraska: Hall, Douglas, Sarpy, Dawson, Adams, and Lancaster.

People subject to quarantine must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place and as they are updated. Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine. We will continue to follow the Kansas Essential Functions Framework, please contact the Mitchell County Health Department with any questions prior to traveling.

It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks. In anticipation for May 4th and the potential release of the stay-at-home order, we will continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation in Kansas and surrounding states throughout the following weeks. Our community needs to continue to remain diligent in preventing the spread of COVID-19, while plans are being developed for the gradual reopening of our county and state.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department