Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/13/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. The meeting is being streamed live on the Marshall County Clerk and Election Office Facebook page.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the April 6, 2020 minutes as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home City Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy, services at 2 lift stations $137.92

United States Treasury, 1st quarter 941 $172.12

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Schwab-Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For Contract for engineering fees for CD cell (bid process)

$2,112.00-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109054

Don Bruna Construction, Marysville, KS

For Machine hire to inst pipes, remove brush & clean ditch

$4,290.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109056

Blue Rapids Auto & Hardware, Blue Rapids, KS

For Radiator

$1,956.76-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109055

Hall Brothers Inc, Marysville, KS

For 1.5” overlay – Oketo City W & E

$47,307.50-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109057

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board that they will be switching the 500 gallon road fuel tank and the 1000 gallon gas tanks at the Marysville shop. Public works department uses more road fuel than it does gasoline so it would make sense to switch the road fuel to the larger tank.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the bids have all gone out for the culverts for the county use and the township use. The bids should all be back in within a couple of weeks.

Commissioner Bramhall was asked when the Landfill would be opened back up to the public. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said at this time it is still only open to commercial accounts with charge accounts, limiting the need for face to face contact. The Landfill will likely remain closed to the general public until the end of the month.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported they had a preconstruction meeting last Thursday with himself, Parker Price, the architect and Chad Kruse to finalize the paperwork and discuss the upcoming CD pit construction. Estimated start date has been pushed back to May 1, 2020. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said last week Colby got started building the road back to the location of the new pit.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he received an email from Dave Beach with Scwhab-Eaton regarding the bridge North of Waterville. He is recommending fixing the abutments only and plans to bid this work out in May. He feels that by fixing the abutments it will extend the life of the bridge by several years. The County is planning on applying for a grant this Fall that will allow for the construction of a new bridge within the next few years.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient Leasing USA, Inc, Dallas, TX

For Lease payment (Feb-May) postage machine

$1,161.78-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6223

Elizabeth M Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (April 2020)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6213

North Central Kansas Reg Juvenile, Junction City, KS

For 2nd quarter expense

$3,223.13-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6200

Manatron, Inc., Chicago, IL

For Annual Software Maintenance & Support

$36,584.00-General (Computer & Equip) Fund-P.O. #6224

County Counselor Jason Brinegar phoned in for his weekly meeting with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that he received an email from Allen Anderson who is the attorney for NextEra in regards to the Irish Creek Windfarm. They will be starting discussions regarding agreements, etc. James Neeld will also be involved in these conversations as representation for the County.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will participate in a phone conference with representatives from Clean Line to discuss road agreements, etc.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar said the publication for the bids on the tax sale properties will begin this week for 3 consecutive weeks.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the purchase of an IBM server for the AS400 system in the amount of $26,114.12 from Sirius Computer Solutions. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the Letter of Authorization #KS040620MAR with Aumentum Technologies for the setup configuration and migration of the new IBM Server in the amount of $3,720.00. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to present the revised animal policy for Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels delivery program. The revised policy is to ensure that Meals on Wheels deliverers can enter Recipients home safely. The policy provides the following:

1. Recipient of Meals on Wheels will have animals secured upon arrival of their Meals on Wheels delivery (11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.).

2. If at any time your animal is unsecured at the time of delivery and bites or becomes aggressive towards the deliverer, you will be eliminated from the Meals on Wheels program indefinitely.

*securement includes outside and inside the house.

Consequences of failure to comply with the terms of this policy may result in suspension of services. The length of the suspension is purely the decision of Marshall County.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the revised Marshall County Agency on Aging animal policy as described above. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane advised the Board that she sat in on a conference call this past week and found out that $60,000 has been awarded to the Northeast KS Area Agency on Aging to be split amongst 6 or 7 counties and will be distributed from now through September 2021.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane also advised the Board that she received notice that she will receive 100% of transportation expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 from KDOT to help offset the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane updated the Board on the Disaster Health Distribution (DHD). The DHD will arrive on Thursday April 23rd, will be boxed by the Agency staff and the distribution will be April 24th. Mrs. Lyhane’s goal is to make distributions to as many people as possible.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve step raise from Clerk 1 Step 1 at $16.35/hr to Clerk 1 Step 2 at $16.58/hour for Stephen Gaydusek effective April 1, 2020 per Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane said she has seen an increase in meal counts in the past week. She also discussed with the Board how they wish for her to go forward with meals and transportation since the original Stay at Home order from Governor Kelly is set to expire on Sunday, April 19. The Board directed Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to continue what she is doing with providing Meals on Wheels, boxed meals and transportation only in county through the end of the month of April and then they would re-assess at that time.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented to the Board a new Lease for the postage machine. The current lease will expire in September. The new lease presented is with the same company as previous in the amount of $402.35 per month, this amount includes postage machine, meter and maintenance.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Mary C Farrell, Frankfort, KS – new ag building

Craig Harries, Herkimer, KS – new house

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve change of address for Brad & Tracy Studer’s Neighborhood Revitalization application to 402 Oak, Beattie, KS. Unanimous.

Dan Scheffler & Kimberly Dickey with NextEra – Irish Creek Windfarm project phoned in to the Board to update on COVID-19 protocol and progress of the project. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, corporate travel has been suspended indefinitely, therefore, updates will be given via telephone at this time. Mr. Scheffler is based out of Florida and Kimberly Dickey is in Iowa. Ms. Dickey will be working in conjunction with Mr. Scheffler on the Irish Creek Windfarm project. They reported that land acquisition is moving forward. They are implementing as much virtual contact as possible with land owners and when the situation arises are adhering to the CDC recommended social distancing. They are hoping to have all the land acquisitions completed by the end of the year. The environmental studies will begin soon to check elevations, etc. These studies will begin on properties where Right of Entry has already been obtained and will follow-up with the wind farm use and agreement.

Commissioner Bramhall asked if there was a projected boundary map available. Mr. Scheffler said he could provide that and will be emailing that in the near future. The Board also suggested that road use agreement discussions with the County begin in the near future to include Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and special council James Neeld.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a tax abatement for Michal Critchfield in the amount of $127.71 for a payment under protest. Unanimous.

The Board received a call from Francis Haug regarding the low water crossing in Lincoln township. The Board has previously discussed the replacement of this low water crossing with a bridge. Mr. Haug was phoning in to check the status of the replacement. Commissioner Bramhall informed Mr. Haug that the replacement of this structure is on the list of projects. However, there are several bridges throughout the County that the Board feels are higher priority. The Board is not ruling out the possibility of a new bridge at this location, but felt it was in the best interest of the County to assess other projects that might be a priority at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 11:48 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.