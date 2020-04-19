Farmers Cooperative Constructs New Dry Fertilizer Facility

Farmers Cooperative is proud to announce the competition of a dry fertilizer facility in Frankfort, Kansas. This state-of-the-art facility was finished in March 2020 and will allow Farmers Cooperative to better serve producers in the surrounding area including locations in Beattie, Marietta, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Summerfield, and Waterville.

The dry fertilizer facility holds up to 5,000 tons of product and contains all major nutrients for our patrons. It also includes two blenders with a capacity of 14 tons each and provides Farmers Cooperative the ability to formulate any type of plant nutrient recipe. The blenders also allow for quick load times for maximum efficiency for both Farmers Cooperative and producers.

The dry fertilizer facility is equipped to handle inbound product by truck or rail service, while outbound product can easily be placed in semi-trailers, tender trucks, floaters, or dry spreaders. The facility supplies products directly to area producers or can transfer products to other Farmers Cooperative agronomy centers.

“It’s been a great addition to our agronomy services,” said Chance Steele, Regional Agronomy Manager. “It’s been all good news for our spring season. The dry barn is bringing us efficiencies and volume to meet our customers’ growing needs and has surpassed even our own expectations.”

Construction of the dry fertilizer facility consisted of:

2,541 sheets of plywood

229 squares of shingles

145 squares of siding

89,820 pounds of rebar

1882 tons of concrete

106,435 linear feet of board feet in the building

400,000 nails

Farmers Cooperative is a full-service cooperative with headquarters in Dorchester, Nebraska, serving 60 other communities in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas. The company offers products and services in energy, grain, feed, agronomy, lubricants and tires and has more than 600 employees. For more information, visit www.farmersco-operative.com.