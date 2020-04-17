Fourth Case Of Coronavirus Identified In Jewell County

The Jewell County Health Department received notification confirming our fourth case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jewell County.

The case involves a male over the age of 70 who was a close contact with a laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The individual is currently receiving medical treatment outside of Jewell County. Jewell County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

If you develop respiratory symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, or shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 please contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. PLEASE DO NOT ARRIVE AT THE CLINIC, HOSPITAL OR ER PRIOR TO CALLING AHEAD. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers and allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.

Now more than ever, it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. All health care providers in our community are working together to safely and efficiently address your health care needs. Thank you for your cooperation and participation in keeping yourselves, your families and your community safe and healthy.

Jewell County residents can stay informed by visiting the Jewell County Health Department Facebook page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.