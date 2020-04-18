Nebraska Pilot Program for COVID-19 Housing Accommodation Expands

Lincoln – Today, Governor Ricketts announced that the State would be expanding its Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP) to provide space for individuals who are required to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19. The NAP program is a joint collaboration between the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska National Guard.

The program for the general public will be rolled out in Omaha and other localities will follow. Dormitories on the University of Nebraska Omaha UNO campus will be utilized for those who are interested and meet the criteria for accommodation. The program differs from the first responders lodging program announced last week in that individuals who are under quarantine or isolation will not be able to leave these facilities until their quarantine or isolation periods have ended.

The goal of this program is to offer temporary housing to Nebraskans that have been exposed to COVID-19 and are in need of a quarantine and/or isolation location outside of the normally defined household due to a high-risk household member. These accommodations will be available in a dormitory room setting and are open to anyone that meets the application criteria. Applications can be completed at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus. As the need for this program grows across the State, so will the number of locations.

More information on guidelines in the form of a General Public FAQ will be available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx under the Nebraska Accommodation Project (NAP) header.