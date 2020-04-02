Jewell County Reports First COVID-19 Case

The Jewell County Health Department received notification confirming our first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jewell County.

The case involves a resident of Jewell County. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. Jewell County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

Jewell County residents can stay informed by visiting the Jewell County Health Department Facebook page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.