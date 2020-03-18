Smith County Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Update – 3/18/2020

As a reminder, if you have traveled internationally or within the U.S. to one of the areas that is affected by COVID-19, have been on a cruise or have been instructed by a public health official to stay home, please practice self-quarantine. If, in addition to recent travel, you have also developed symptoms of respiratory illness, please call your primary care provider to discuss your symptoms and make a decision about testing. Please do not show up at the hospital or clinic without calling first. Most people who get coronavirus can recover at home without hospitalization. Your provider will work with you to resolve your specific needs.

Visitor Restrictions

SCMH is issuing a limited visitor policy. Patients will be allowed one visitor. Visitors will be screened prior to being escorted to see a patient. Anyone who does not feel well, has a fever or other symptoms of illness will not be allowed access to the inpatient area. Our guidelines for visitors are below:

Wash your hand before entering a room and prior to leaving the facility. Sinks and hand sanitizers are available throughout the building.

Do not visit if you are ill or have signs/symptoms of the flu (cough, fever, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue).

Anyone with a compromised immune system or pulmonary complication should not visit unless absolutely necessary.

If you have flu-like symptoms you will be given a face mask and asked to leave the facility.

Emergency Room: Only 1 non-sick, immediate family member allowed per patient.

Foodservice Changes at Hometown Cafe

Following the executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday, Hometown Cafe will no longer open its salad bar. Hometown Cafe is still open and will continue to monitor recommendations from KDHE and the governor.

Common Sense Prevention

The best defense against coronavirus is good hand hygiene, washing your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds and to use hand sanitizer regularly. You should also stay home if you are ill, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect surfaces daily, practice social distancing and stay home if you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus or traveled internationally or within the U.S. to an affected area. Follow guidelines from KDHE found on their website.