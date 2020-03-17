City of Beloit Letter To The Community – 3/16/2020

To our community:

The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly. However, the following strategies are becoming clear, which include limiting the spread of the virus as it enters our area and flattening the curve, meaning that we work to not overwhelm our health care capacity.

In order to assist in this, the City of Beloit has moved to close the majority of the Municipal Building including the gymnasium, meeting spaces, and Economy Shop until further notice. The administrative office at this time will remain accessible to the public, however we ask that you try to utilize non in-person methods to conduct your business with us. We are excited to serve you via the following methods:

1. By Phone at 785-738-3551

2. By Email at customerservice@beloitks.org

3. By our website at www.beloitks.org

4. Utilize our utility payment boxes located on the Municipal Building or at our drive up box located in the parking lot diagonally from the Municipal Building.

We can get creative in figuring out ways to serve you without you having to leave your home and look forward to the challenge. Thank you for your help and patience as we work through this together.

Jason Rabe

City Manager

City of Beloit