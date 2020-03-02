Marshall County Museum Day Set For April 4th

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Local tourism groups invite residents and visitors to explore local museums on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

This is the fourth year for the Annual Marshall County Museum Day. The event began as a project of Marysville Convention & Tourism and the Marysville Museum Alliance, but last year expanded to a county-wide effort in a partnership with the Marshall County Development Corporation. The event will once again feature free admission to seven museums and historic attractions throughout Marshall County. The special event signifies the opening of museum season, which runs from April to October.

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission to the following museums/attractions throughout Marshall County:

Pony Express Museum, Marysville

Marshall County Historic Courthouse, Marysville

Koester House Museum & Gardens, Marysville

Historic Union Pacific Depot, Marysville

Blue Rapids Museum, Blue Rapids

Depot Museum, Waterville

Waterville Caboose, Waterville

“We are excited to tell the story of our county’s history from the trails and the railroad to pioneer life and the Flint Hills landscape and so much more,” said Ann Walter, member of Marshall County Development Corporation. “Exhibits and displays of artifacts in many of our museums often change, so there is always something new to see. We welcome everyone to come experience the history right in their own backyard!”

Visitors can take self-guided tours, view the exhibits and artifacts, and immerse themselves in the history of Marshall County and rural America from the 1700s to 1900s.

“There is something for everyone to see,” said Sharon Kessinger, member of the Koester House Museum Advisory Board and the Marysville Museum Alliance. “Bring your families and friends for a day of exploring our County’s history!”

In addition to seasonal hours, many of the museums are open by appointment only, so Museum Day offers both locals and visitors a chance to explore hard-to-reach locations.

“I often hear locals say they’ve always wanted to go inside our museums, so here is their chance,” said Michelle Whitesell, Director of Marysville Convention & Tourism. “People are always surprised at what they find inside our local museums. There is so much history in our county. We have quite the story to tell, and all of our museums have done an excellent job telling that story in a fun and engaging way. This is definitely a day for the whole family to go explore Marshall County!”

For more information on Marshall County Museum Day, visit www.visitmarysvilleks.org.