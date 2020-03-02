CMH Receives 5-Star Rating By Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, is honored to announce it has been recognized as a 5-star facility by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare. This designation only applies to one other hospital of any size (CHI Nebraska Heart, Lincoln), in a 100-mile radius. Out of 4,500 hospitals in the nation reporting data to CMS and receiving a star rating, only 407 hospitals in the have earned the highest score – the 5-star rating.

Patients can seek out facilities that have the highest rankings by using the Hospital Compare tool at https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html. According to cms.gov, “Patients and others use (Hospital Compare) to compare hospitals based on quality, digging down to specific areas of interest – from infection control to value of care to unplanned hospital visits. Hospital Compare reflects a variety of quality data and includes a facility Star Rating, with five stars being best.”

“If people want to go out and make choices about who is providing the best care, this is how we know we’re continuing to provide that highest quality of care to our patients,” said Curtis Hawkinson, chief executive officer.

Data is computed based on facility HCAHPS scores, quality scores, patient satisfaction, financial stability, etc., and rankings are updated each quarter. The new 5-star rankings were updated in February 2020.

“The community can be proud of the achievements of their local hospital, both being recognized as a Top 100 critical access hospital for several years running, and now especially for receiving the 5-star rating from CMS to become one of the highest-ranked hospitals of any size in the nation,” Hawkinson said. “I think our patients can be assured we are continually striving for excellence and to provide that top-notch quality of health care locally. Congratulations to all of our staff who strive for excellence each day in their various roles, caring for our patients and helping to make CMH a facility we can all be proud of.”

Other 5-star qualifying facilities in Kansas include AdventHealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita), Labette Health (Parsons), Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit), Newton Medical Center, Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, KS), Saint Luke’s South Hospital (Overland Park), Wesley Medical Center (Wichita).

Nebraska facilities with 5-star ratings include Boone County Health Center (Albion), Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior), CHI Health Midlands (Papillion), CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln), and Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege).