Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Limited Visitation Policy

Due to an increased spread of the influenza and other seasonal illness, MCHHS has determined that a limited visitation policy is necessary.

At this time, MCHHS is asking anyone with a cough to stay at home.  If you are coughing do not come to visit a patient.  If you have a cough of any type (regardless of the reason) you will be asked to leave the facility.  This is to protect our staff, patients and other visitors.

