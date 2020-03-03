Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems Limited Visitation Policy

Due to an increased spread of the influenza and other seasonal illness, MCHHS has determined that a limited visitation policy is necessary.
At this time, MCHHS is asking anyone with a cough to stay at home. If you are coughing do not come to visit a patient. If you have a cough of any type (regardless of the reason) you will be asked to leave the facility. This is to protect our staff, patients and other visitors.
