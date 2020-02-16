Western Kansas Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 24+ Years

WICHITA, KAN. – A registered sex offender living in western Kansas was sentenced Thursday to 292 months in federal prison on child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

A federal jury convicted Wayne Benjamin Wasson, 60, Great Bend, Kan., on four counts of uploading child pornography to the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

During trial, a prosecutor presented evidence that Yahoo and Google detected child pornography originating from Wasson’s residence. The digital trail led investigators to Wasson, who admitted he had received child pornography via Skype and had operated a number of other accounts. Investigators found child pornography within the accounts and on Wasson’s devices.

Wasson registered as a sex offender in 2007 following a conviction for possession of child pornography.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.