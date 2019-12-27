2019 Wild About Kansas Photo Contest Winners Announced

PRATT – The newest issue of Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine will be dedicated to photos illustrating Kansas, including those taken by winners of the seventh annual Wild About Kansas photo contest. Photographers of all skill levels and ages submitted photos to compete for top spots in one of five categories and were judged on creativity, composition, subject matter, lighting, and sharpness. A total of 27 images made the final cut and will be featured in Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine’s 2020 photo issue set to be mailed in January.
Submission categories included wildlife, outdoor recreation (not hunting or fishing), landscapes, other species (typically subjects that aren’t mammals or birds), and hunting and fishing. Results from the 2019 photo contest are as follows:
ADULT
Wildlife
- 1st: David Birmingham, Derby
- 2nd: David Kiger, Pratt
- 3rd: Marilyn Friesen, Inman
Outdoor Recreation
- 1st: Mark Alexander, Newton
- 2nd: Mary Mejia, Olathe
- 3rd: Kelly Nachtigal, Newton
Landscapes
- 1st: Robin Dicks, Marion (pictured)
- 2nd: AJ Thomas, Shawnee
- 3rd: Sheryll Marks, Wellington
Other Species
- 1st: Jennifer Wagner, Spring Hill
- 2nd: Mary Mejia, Olathe
- 3rd: Chris Koster, Valley Center
Hunting and Fishing
- 1st: AJ Thomas, Shawnee
- 2nd: Donna Fletcher, Kingman
- 3rd: Joe Lucas, Littleton, Colo.
YOUTH
Wildlife
- 1st: Johanna Walker, Franklin
- 2nd: Josie Parsons, Leavenworth
- 3rd: Kylie Rankin, Oxford
Outdoor Recreation
- 1st: Nathan Knapp, Seneca
- 2nd: Adria Nelson, Garden Plain
- 3rd: Lucas Dedonder, Abilene
Landscapes
- 1st: Cayley Lindsey, Abilene
- 2nd: Kylie Rankin, Oxford
- 3rd: Max Callahan, Abilene
Other Species
- 1st: Brea Carroll, Alma
- 2nd: Stephen Knapp, Seneca
- 3rd: Dan Jones, Abilene
To purchase a copy of the 2020 photo issue or to subscribe to Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine, call (620) 672-5911 or visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Publications/Magazine.
Details on the 2020 contest will be made available on ksoutdoors.com this spring.