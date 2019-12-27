2019 Wild About Kansas Photo Contest Winners Announced

PRATT – The newest issue of Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine will be dedicated to photos illustrating Kansas, including those taken by winners of the seventh annual Wild About Kansas photo contest. Photographers of all skill levels and ages submitted photos to compete for top spots in one of five categories and were judged on creativity, composition, subject matter, lighting, and sharpness. A total of 27 images made the final cut and will be featured in Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine’s 2020 photo issue set to be mailed in January.

Submission categories included wildlife, outdoor recreation (not hunting or fishing), landscapes, other species (typically subjects that aren’t mammals or birds), and hunting and fishing. Results from the 2019 photo contest are as follows:

ADULT

Wildlife

1st: David Birmingham, Derby

2nd: David Kiger, Pratt

3rd: Marilyn Friesen, Inman

Outdoor Recreation

1st: Mark Alexander, Newton

2nd: Mary Mejia, Olathe

3rd: Kelly Nachtigal, Newton

Landscapes

1st: Robin Dicks, Marion (pictured)

2nd: AJ Thomas, Shawnee

3rd: Sheryll Marks, Wellington

Other Species

1st: Jennifer Wagner, Spring Hill

2nd: Mary Mejia, Olathe

3rd: Chris Koster, Valley Center

Hunting and Fishing

1st: AJ Thomas, Shawnee

2nd: Donna Fletcher, Kingman

3rd: Joe Lucas, Littleton, Colo.

YOUTH

Wildlife

1st: Johanna Walker, Franklin

2nd: Josie Parsons, Leavenworth

3rd: Kylie Rankin, Oxford

Outdoor Recreation

1st: Nathan Knapp, Seneca

2nd: Adria Nelson, Garden Plain

3rd: Lucas Dedonder, Abilene

Landscapes

1st: Cayley Lindsey, Abilene

2nd: Kylie Rankin, Oxford

3rd: Max Callahan, Abilene

Other Species

1st: Brea Carroll, Alma

2nd: Stephen Knapp, Seneca

3rd: Dan Jones, Abilene

To purchase a copy of the 2020 photo issue or to subscribe to Kansas Wildlife And Parks Magazine, call (620) 672-5911 or visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Publications/Magazine.

Details on the 2020 contest will be made available on ksoutdoors.com this spring.