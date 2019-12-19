Wichita Man Sentenced In Theft of 75+ Cell Phones

WICHITA, KAN. – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 71 months in federal prison for a robbery in which more than 75 cell phones were stolen from a Sprint store, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Xavier Lopez, 26, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, he admitted he served as a lookout while co-defendant Camarin McPherson, 26, Wichita, Kan., robbed a Sprint store at 530 S. West St. in Wichita. McPherson brandished a firearm and hog-tied a clerk with zip ties before taking 54 Apple iPhones and 24 Samsung Galaxy phones with a total estimated value of more than $60,000.

The robbers were arrested after a chase ended in a wreck at Kellogg and Meridian.

McPherson was sentenced last month to 162 months in federal prison. McAllister commended the Wichita Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.