Christmas Concert Kicks Off Holiday Arts Events

Act of Congress, a bluegrass band from Birmingham, Ala., is consistently voted one of the “Must See Live Acts of Alabama.” Local residents will have a chance to hear their “must see” sound at a Christmas concert Thursday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Marysville High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at mcactickets.com. Tickets are also available at CJ Express East and West, Marysville, and My Sister’s Kitchen, Waterville. Children twelve and under are admitted free; a ticket is not needed for children.

The performance is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

The group’s founding members, Chris Griffin and Adam Wright, met in college. Wright, a pianist, and Griffin, a guitar player, were interested in blending the sounds of progressive bluegrass with softer pop melodies. Tim Carroll, an upright bass player, joined the group in 2006. A few years later Connie Skellie was added to play the fiddle and incorporate her unique voice to the mix.

Thursday’s holiday concert features a combination of Act of Congress’ unique Christmas arrangements, originals, and a few covers of Christmas classics. The program is diverse appealing to all ages and backgrounds.

Act of Congress was selected as the 2016 artist for “Keep Alabama Beautiful,” and is currently performing original music at live venues, festivals, and with national symphonies; including four performances with Alabama Symphony Orchestra. The group has backed up country music star, Sara Evans, and American Idol winner, Taylor Hicks. They have also been the opening act for Toby Keith and John Mayer.

“I’m really looking forward to the concert,” said Sally Oliver, a board member for the arts cooperative. “It’s a chance to go out with your family and friends and get in the Christmas spirit.”

The concert is the final performance for the arts cooperative’s 2019 season of artists. The cooperative will announce its 2020 season at their annual musical revue fundraiser January 17, 18, and 19 at the American Legion, Marysville.

For more information about the concert visit marshallcountyarts.org.