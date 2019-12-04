Details Released In Fatal Thanksgiving Day Republic County Accident

The Kansas Highway Patrol released details this week regarding a one-vehicle crash in Republic County that took the life of four youth from New Mexico on Thanksgiving.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. November 28th, Jennifer Lovelace, 38, of Tularosa, New Mexico was traveling north on 30th Road near U.S. Highway 36 in a 1994 Toyota when she lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled into a pond with the top submerged.

Lovelace was taken to the hospital in Belleville, with suspected serious injuries. Passenger Paul Bannister, 38, of Alamogordo, New Mexico was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Other passengers in the car, 12-year-old Ronald T.S. Hyde, 9-year-old Travis Hyde, 4-year-old Aiden M.L. Lovelace, and 9-month old Axton Beck were all killed in the crash. According to the KHP report, both Ronald and Travis Hyde were not wearing seat belts. Aiden Lovelace was properly restrained, and Axton Beck was properly restrained in an infant carrier. Jennifer Lovelace was wearing her seat belt, but passenger Paul Bannister was not.