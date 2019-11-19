Light Up Marysville Contest Changing for 2019

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Marysville Convention and Tourism wants local residents to help “Light Up Marysville,” and this year’s competition hopes to be the biggest yet.

For the fifth annual competition, nearly $500 in prizes will be awarded to the best decorated spots in Marysville. There are four categories: 1) People’s Choice, 2) Clark Griswold Award, 3) Reason for the Season, and 4) Best Business – with an advertising package donated by The Marysville Advocate and KNDY Radio. This year, contest winners will receive non-traditional ‘trophies’, so they can show off their titles to their friends and family.

Last year, more than 700 paper ballots were cast for the competition, which brought people from all over the region to Marysville during the holiday season.

Residents who wish to register for the contest may do so by signing up via our Google Form on the Visit Marysville Facebook page or contacting Whitesell at (785) 619-6050 or director@visitmarysvilleks.org. This year, organizers have pushed back the competition to give residents more time to decorate their homes.

“We did a survey on social media and one of the things we heard was residents needed more time to get their lights up,” said Whitesell. “We also heard that most people visited the lights closer to Christmas. Therefore, we’ve pushed registration back and shortened the voting period to allow more people to participate and really put on a great event for our locals and visitors.”

Registration ends on December 1, but residents have until December 11th to finalize their lights and decorations. Voting begins December 11 and concludes December 25. Maps with voting ballots will be available at locations throughout town.

“The past five years, we’ve been working to make Marysville a Christmas destination, known for its great lights and decorations, as well as a solid lineup of Christmas activities. Light Up Marysville plays a big part in that,” said Michelle Whitesell, Director of Convention & Tourism. “What a great tradition to start with your families: going to view the lights in Marysville!”

For more information, contact Marysville Convention & Tourism at (785) 619-6050.