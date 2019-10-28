MCHHS Announces State-Of-The-Art 3D Mammography Screening Services Through Mammo Marathon Event And Open House

Oct. 2019- Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is excited to announce that 3D mammography is now available through the MCHHS Radiology Department.

The new GE 3D Senographe Pristina mammography machine will enhance mammography services providing 3D scans for every portion of the breast exam.

“The new GE 3D Mammography experience is designed to deliver superior diagnostic accuracy for the detection of breast cancer,” said Kara Riemann, MCHHS Mammography Technologist. “The enhancement of services that this new unit will provide will truly impact patient screenings and additionally the new ergonomic design will aide in reducing physical strain with easier patient positioning.”

The new 3D mammography services will be showcased for the public at a Mammo Marathon Event hosted by MCHHS and Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation on Monday, November 11th.

The MCHHS Radiology department will feature pre-scheduled screenings all day from 7am-7pm during November 11th. Please call 785-738-9554 to schedule your screening for this day. No walk in appointments will be accepted.

Additionally MCHHS and the Medical Foundation will host a community open house from 6-7pm on November 11th in the MCHHS Radiology Department for patrons to view the new machine, celebrate the equipment upgrade with a funds presentation from the Dane Hansen Foundation grant which the Foundation was awarded to aide in the funding of the new services for MCHHS. Professional staff will be available to answer questions and show the new 3D unit. Light hors d’oeurves will be provided to celebrate the occasion.

For more information on the MCHHS 3D mammography services or Mammo Marathon event please contact Stephanie Simmons at the Medical Foundation at 785-738-9493.