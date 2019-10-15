Highland Announces Fall Vocal Concert, “Darkness/Light”

HIGHLAND, KS – The HCC Chorus and Lads and Lassies vocal groups have announced performances set for Thursday, October 17 and Saturday, October 19 both at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature vocal performances and is their debut for the 2019-20 academic year. The concert will also feature guest speakers from the Atchison, Kansas organization, Tempered Steel. This non-profit is dedicated to promoting national awareness, education, and support for severely wounded military veterans.

“Helping our veterans with an opportunity to tell their story is powerful. We are honored to partner with Tempered Steel in this event,” noted Shayna Leahy, Instructor of Vocal Music and Director of the HCC Chorus and Lads and Lassies.

The public is invited to attend, and admission will be a free-will donation to Tempered Steel, Inc. Concerts are held at Culbertson Auditorium on the Highland Campus in Highland, Kansas. Livestreaming will be available at www.highlandcc.edu.

Mark your calendars for holiday shows on Thursday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.